90 Day Fiance: Did Jasmine divorce Gino and move back to Panama? Here’s what we know

During Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jasmine Pineda threatened to leave her husband, Gino Palazzolo.

The Panamanian native reassessed her marriage to Gino while perusing their wedding photos, and it seemed as though she was dead set on returning to Central America.

Jasmine told TLC’s producers that although she was happy on her and Gino’s wedding day, she since had a change of heart and wanted to return to Panama to be with her family — particularly her two sons, whom Gino omitted from her initial K-1 visa filing.

Jasmine decided that Gino’s unwillingness to hire an immigration attorney to help speed up the process to get her sons to America was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“I feel mad at myself for, for dreaming — for thinking that, you know, that I was going to have like a happy life,” Jasmine confessed through tears.

“That’s not gonna happen. I’m such a failure,” she continued. “I want to go back to Panama, divorce — everything that I promise for my children just to tell them that it’s not gonna happen.”

The episode left us wondering whether Jasmine was ending her marriage to Gino after years of threatening the same thing without following through.

So, did Jasmine decide to stick to her guns and leave Gino for good this time? Here’s what we know.

Jasmine Pineda doesn’t mention Gino Palazzolo on social media

Judging by Jasmine’s Instagram activity, it would appear that she’s still in the United States. Whether that means she’s still with Gino, though, remains to be seen.

Jasmine has geotagged her most recent posts in the U.S., although several of the photos look as though they were taken somewhere warm and sunny — certainly not snapped in Michigan this time of year.

Gino has been absent from Jasmine’s Instagram feed in recent months. In fact, the last time she included her husband in a post was in September 2023.

Gino, however, has recently featured Jasmine in his Instagram posts, and their joint page, @jasmine.gino, features photos of the two of them looking happy together.

If Jasmine does indeed return to Panama after all, it would certainly complicate her immigration status and she could possibly face some consequences.

Although we’re itching for an answer, we shouldn’t count on getting one any time soon.

Gino and Jasmine tell 90 Day Fiance fans they are prohibited from revealing their marital status

As Gino mentioned in a recent Instagram comment, cast members are prohibited from revealing their relationship status while their storylines are currently airing on TV.

When asked by a fan whether he and Jasmine are still together, Gino wrote, “unfortunately can’t talk about relationship status during airing of the show.”

Gino told a 90 Day Fiance fan that he can’t talk about his relationship status while his storyline is airing. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

Earlier this year, Jasmine echoed the sentiment when she told her fans in an Instagram Story slide that she couldn’t comment on whether she and Gino were still together.

She added, “But I’m a highly confident woman. Whatever works, works, and if not- I have tons of options cause I’m the prize. Period.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.