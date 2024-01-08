Who are Jasmine’s Pineda’s sons Juance and JC? Everything we know about the 90 Day Fiance star’s kids

Jasmine Pineda is opening up more about her two sons back in Panama, Juance and JC.

Until now, the 90 Day Fiance star has remained pretty quiet about her sons, keeping them out of the spotlight.

When she made her 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Jasmine explained her sons’ custody arrangements since she’s divorced from their father.

“My eldest lives with my ex-husband, and the youngest [usually] lives with me, but he has a special condition, and during this pandemic, he was having a really hard time in the city with the lockdown, so my mother and I made the decision to take him with her temporarily to the countryside,” Jasmine said during a confessional.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, Jasmine has opened up even more about her boys.

In Season 10, Episode 1 of 90 Day Fiance, Jasmine’s eldest son, Juance, made his first appearance on the flagship series.

Jasmine Pineda opens up about her sons, Juance and JC

In the episode, Jasmine dropped the bomb on Juance that she was leaving him in Panama when she moved to the U.S. in a couple of days to live with her husband, whom Juance refers to as “Papa Gino.”

Jasmine noted that her bond with her eldest son was “out of this world,” and it was evident during their interaction before Jasmine departed for America.

Then, this week on 90 Day Fiance, Jasmine opened up for the first time about her youngest son, JC.

During an emotional exchange with Gino, Jasmine revealed that her youngest son, JC, is non-verbal, which makes communication a struggle for him.

JC hasn’t made an appearance on 90 Day Fiance like his older brother, and it’s unclear if he will at all, especially given his special needs.

Jasmine also shields her children on social media, only having shared a handful of photos or videos of Juance but none of JC.

Jasmine explains why she limits her sons’ appearances on 90 Day Fiance and social media

Earlier this year, Jasmine explained why she chose to keep Juance and JC out of the limelight and not speak much about them in public.

In an Instagram post featuring her children’s faces disguised with emojis, Jasmine was asked, “Why don’t you talk about your children? I can understand not showing them but I would love to see that side of you.”

In response, Jasmine explained that she’s not totally opposed to sharing her sons on TV or social media, but she would rather until the time feels right, if at all.

“Maybe one day, but by seeing how vicious and scary social media is just makes me prefer to keep it private,” Jasmine said.

Will Juance and JC make it to America with their mom?

Now that Jasmine is officially married to Gino and living permanently in the U.S., it’s still her plan to bring Juance and JC to America to live with her and “Papa Gino.” Meanwhile, it appears Jasmine is sorting through some personal and perhaps legal issues before her boys can live with her and Gino in the U.S.

For starters, it’s unclear what the law in Panama says about minor children being granted access to one parent out of the country, leaving questions about whether Juance and JC’s custody arrangements can be altered.

Jasmine did share earlier this season that her ex-husband is “OK” with her bringing Juance and JC to the U.S. to live with her full-time.

As far as Jasmine’s K-1 visa goes, it allows Juance and JC to join their mom in Michigan.

Per the U.S. Embassy, “Unmarried children under 21 years old may accompany the parent to the United States or may apply for a visa later.”

“If applying later, the child’s visa application must be made within one year of the date the parent’s fiancé(e) visa was issued.”

