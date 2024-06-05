Jasmine Pineda is ‘blushing’ as her rumored boyfriend gets flirty on social media

Jasmine Pineda and her alleged boyfriend aren’t hiding their flirty exchanges.

Rumors have been circulating online that the 90 Day Fiance personality is no longer with her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo.

Word on the street is that Gino caught Jasmine cheating with a man named Matt Branis, whom she met at Planet Fitness, and kicked her out of his Michigan home.

Reportedly, Jasmine and Matt have gotten serious to the point of moving in together.

And now, it appears that they’re not afraid to publicly express their infatuation for each other.

In her most recent Instagram post, Jasmine modeled an outfit from Fashion Nova, a fast fashion and lifestyle brand for which she is an ambassador.

Jasmine Pineda goes wedding-ring-free in another Instagram post

Jasmine donned a denim crop top fashioned like a butterfly paired with matching jeans, a long denim jacket, and neon green heels.

Curiously, Jasmine forwent wearing her wedding ring in the carousel of photos.

The accompanying caption read, “Outfit and shoes by @fashionnova 😍🦋 #fashionnova #fashionnovaambassador #modellife #girlie #happypride🌈.”

Jasmine received a ton of positive feedback in the comments section from some of her fellow 90 Day Fiance stars, as well as her followers.

Jasmine’s alleged boyfriend, Matt, leaves her a flirtatious comment

One comment in particular, however, stood out from the rest because it was posted by her rumored boyfriend, Matt.

Matt’s comment read, “Lookin clean in all jean🔥🥵♥️🫠 yommy!”

Jasmine’s alleged boyfriend, Matt Branis, left a flirty comment on her post. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

In response, Jasmine wrote back, “@mattbranis 🤭#blushed.”

Who is Matt Branis?

As Monsters and Critics reported, Matt is a Romanian native whose real name is Bran Matei.

Multiple sources report that Matt is an actor who has been working in the industry for 17 years. Matt currently reports that he works in the entertainment industry in Michigan, Gino’s native state, where Jasmine has been living since coming to America on her K-1 visa.

According to his LinkedIn, he is a student attending Eastern Michigan University. He reports that he’s currently working as an Operations Lead for T of C Contracting.

Matt’s LinkedIn profile reads, “In the acting industry since 2007. SAG eligible Actor. 9-5 job in the Detroit Entertainment industry.”

“I just want to make a living off of my acting, make a difference in this world and drive fast cars.”

Jasmine and Gino Palazzolo’s Instagram activity suggests they’ve split

Until her June 3 Instagram post, Jasmine had been teasing her followers about Matt’s identity.

She was spotted recording a video in which she referred to a mystery man (believed to be Matt) as “Chihuahua” as they discussed finances while out to lunch.

“I have lots of money,” Jasmine bragged in the video, adding, “Let me tell you my bank account.”

Adding to the rumors that Jasmine and Gino have split, the 90 Day Fiance couple has been exchanging jabs on social media.

Most recently, Gino called out his estranged wife for exaggerating how much she depends on him and even told his followers that he has “evidence” to prove otherwise.

In addition, Gino hinted in an Instagram comment that Jasmine “can’t stop lying.”

Meanwhile, Jasmine has thrown some major shade at Gino, accusing him of “using” and “betraying” her, telling her followers he’s been hanging out with strippers, and mocking him for using Viagra.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.