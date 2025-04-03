Jasmine Pineda hospitalized after 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All

Jasmine Pineda ended up in the hospital after filming the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All.

In the wake of the tumultuous first half of the Tell All, the expectant mother took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to thank her supporters and denounce her haters.

She began her video by expressing her gratitude to those who stuck by her side amid her off-camera tiff with castmate Rob Warne.

Jasmine admitted she’s felt “very overwhelmed” lately, but, as she put it, “in a positive way.”

The reality TV star says she decided not to watch the Tell All “under her condition” because she still has “trauma” from everything that went down.

“I ended up at the hospital after the Tell All,” Jasmie confessed. “Uh, it took a toll on me.”

Jasmine implied that not everything has come to light regarding the Tell All and the drama.

“And I know that a lot of people have been happy, um, [sic] blaming me, um… there is so much to the story,” a somber Jasmine added.

Jasmine promises more details will ‘make it to the public eye’

Jasmine clarified that she didn’t record her video to explain herself to anyone because, as far as she’s concerned, all the details will eventually “make it to the public eye.” She says people will understand later how things “actually happened.”

Jasmine admitted she is used to people “picking on” and “insulting” her, using her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo, as an example.

The real estate agent-in-the-making claimed that Gino has “made fun of [her] butt” and body-shamed her.

And although Jasmine says that’s something she’s become accustomed to, what she wasn’t prepared for was people laughing and enjoying others making comments about her unborn baby.

Jasmine broke down in tears as she admitted she’s been “so sad” lately because the ridicule she’s faced is something she doesn’t believe she deserves.

Jasmine has been feuding online with her castmate, Rob

Jasmine and Rob quickly become enemies on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Rob felt that Jasmine devised a plan to have an open marriage with Gino to carry on an extra-marital affair with Matt Branistareanu, her current boyfriend and the father of her child.

Their back-and-forth intensified on stage at the Tell All when Jasmine hurled a shoe at Rob after he called her a “pregnant w****.”

Off-camera, the duo has continued insulting each other and defending themselves, while 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers have taken sides.

It seems viewers are split. Some claim Rob communicated what everyone else was thinking, while others feel Jasmine didn’t do anything to deserve the treatment she received.

More footage is coming next week when Part 2 of the Tell All airs, leaving us to wonder if Jasmine and Rob will go for Round 2 or if they’ll leave well enough alone.

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 7, at 8/7c on TLC.