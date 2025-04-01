Rob Warne targets ‘slimy trash bag’ Jasmine Pineda amid her NSFW ‘slander’

Rob Warne has had enough of Jasmine Pineda’s antics.

Rob and Jasmine quickly became enemies this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

After Jasmine revealed that she wanted her husband, Gino Palazzolo, to agree to an open marriage, Rob suspected that Jasmine had an ulterior motive.

He made that crystal clear during Part 1 of the Season 2 Tell All when he and Jasmine faced off on stage.

Rob defended his castmate, Gino, and called Jasmine a “pregnant w***e,” which sent her over the edge.

Jasmine flung one of her high heels at Rob, prompting security to step in and host Shaun Robinson to issue a warning to watch their steps.

While it seemed that Jasmine and Rob got all of their aggression out on stage, that doesn’t seem to be the case because they’re still beefing with each other off-camera.

Rob fires back after Jasmine drags him on social media

In their latest round of exchanging jabs on social media, Rob called out Jasmine in a long-winded rant aimed at the Panamanian native.

Rob uploaded a screenshot of Jasmine’s Instagram Story in which she accused him of bullying and threatening her for months, selling sexual services to men behind Sophie Sierra’s back, and working as a prostitute for a living.

In his scathing response, Rob called Jasmine a “snake of a witch.”

Rob defended himself after Jasmine called him out on Instagram. Pic credit: @robwarne_/Instagram

Rob says he stepped in when he saw his friend, Gino, in need after Jasmine failed to “hide her master plan to [finesse] Gino.”

He continued, dubbing Jasmine a “slimy trash bag” who lied to his wife, Sophie, “to drive a bigger wedge” between him and his wife and manipulated everyone at their resort in Arizona.

Rob wants proof that he bullied and threatened Jasmine

Rob then called out Jasmine for being an active creator on a well-known adult content site who has “abandoned her kids and is pregnant with another from physically cheating on her husband.”

He referred to Jasmine’s attacks on him as a “Rob smear campaign” and alleged that her posts had been a “weak hypocritical attempt at pissing” him off.

Rob also demanded that Jasmine provide proof that he had bullied and threatened her and told any haters he would block them if they hit him up, asking about the ordeal.

Rob denies Jasmine’s claims about his sexual activity

Addressing the claims that he’s interested in men and has worked as a prostitute, Rob refuted the claims.

“I’m not homosexual and have definitely never been any kind of prostitute,” he wrote. “It’s very unfortunate the levels people will go to just to deflect from their own discretions.”

Whether Rob and Jasmine will go at it once more at the Tell All remains to be seen, but after receiving a warning from Shaun, it’s likely they’ll keep things copacetic.

However, no one mentioned anything about playing nice on social media. So, how long will these castmates decide to duke it out online?

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 7, at 8/7c on TLC.