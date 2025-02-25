Jasmine Pineda receives ‘unbelievable’ messages wishing death on her unborn baby

Jasmine Pineda is speaking out after receiving hateful DMs from her haters.

The 90 Day Fiance star is no stranger to being the target of backlash online, but this time, her haters have taken aim at her unborn child.

Jasmine is pregnant with her boyfriend Matt Branistareanu’s baby and she screenshotted some malicious messages in her Instagram Stories.

The 38-year-old Panamanian native uploaded three slides, beginning with a reply to one of her recent Stories.

The DM responded to a photo of Jasmine’s bare baby bump, which she had captioned, “Baby always wakes up happy.”

An Instagram user replied, “Karma will pay her back for everything she’s done!”

Jasmine calls out critics sending her ‘unbelievable’ DMs

In response to a shocking online message, Jasmine wrote, “The amount of people- claiming to be Christian btw- wishing harm over an unborn baby is insane.”

Jasmine also uploaded a screenshot of the hater’s Instagram bio.

Below the pic, Jasmine wrote, “Like the messages from Tina- I’ve been getting so many unbelievable messages wishing even ☠ to a baby… This is just so sad.”

Jasmine shared a Bible verse and a positive message on her last slide.

“My family, my baby and I we’re all covered by the blood of Jesus!” she wrote above the verse.

Jasmine is involved in a tangled love triangle

The news of Jasmine’s pregnancy shocked 90 Day Fiance fans.

When she got pregnant, Jasmine was still married to her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo.

Whether or not Gino and Jasmine are still together remains a mystery, and they’ve sent mixed messages on social media.

Jasmine recently hinted that she, Gino, and Matt are involved in a three-way polyamorous relationship.

Jasmine has voiced how unhappy she is with her and Gino’s sexless marriage this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, so she suggested an open marriage.

Gino was deadset against the idea, but Jasmine moved forward with her intentions anyway and found someone to join her open marriage.

That someone turned out to be Matt, the man who 90 Day Fiance sleuths have pegged as Jasmine’s secret boyfriend for months.

Although Gino initially shot down Jasmine’s suggestion for an open marriage, we’ve learned he will eventually warm up to the idea.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gino will “reluctantly consider” an open marriage later this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort after Jasmine issues him a warning attached to a threat.

Jasmine tells Gino that he either needs to have sex with her or welcome another man into their marriage.

Will Jasmine move back to Panama?

This will be Jasmine’s third child. Her other sons, Juance and JC, still live in Panama.

Although Jasmine’s husband, Gino, and her baby daddy, Matt, are both Americans, she may return to Panama after the baby’s birth.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Jasmine told 90 Day Fiance fans that she’s trying to get Juance and JC approved for visas so they can join her in the US.

However, Jasmine will return to Panama for good if their visas are denied.

“Doing the process has been very expensive and overwhelming since I am not a citizen; but with faith in D’s that the visa will be approved,” Jasmine shared in an Instagram comment.

She continued, “Otherwise I will return to Panama permanently.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.