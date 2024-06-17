90 Day Fiance viewers think Jasmine’s BBL was a fail: ‘Go get your 10K back’

Jasmine Pineda spent a lot of money to alter her backside, but her critics think she should have saved her cash for something else.

As fans learned in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, Jasmine shelled out $10,000 for a Brazilian butt lift (BBL).

Jasmine admitted to her friends that despite dieting and exercising like crazy, she wasn’t happy with the appearance of her derriere.

Jasmine loved that Gino often complimented her “fat a**,” so when she lost weight and her behind shrunk, she wanted to plump it back up, so she got butt implants to make it “round and peachy.”

The Panamanian native didn’t tell Gino that she was getting butt implants, though. In fact, she used the cash he gave her for a wedding dress to put towards her secret surgery.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers got a good look at Jasmine’s results during an outdoor scene.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers get an up-close look at the results of Jasmine Pineda’s BBL

Jasmine wore a neon green sports bra and matching biker shorts, which prominently displayed the work she had done to her booty.

And although Jasmine loves her results, 90 Day Fiance fans think she got ripped off.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), some 90 Day Fiance viewers uploaded close-up screenshots of Jasmine’s fanny, and they were less than impressed with the outcome of her BBL.

Critics think Jasmine got ripped off

“Jasmine baby go get ur 10K back cuz that a** looks awful,” wrote @CaptPiccard.

#90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiance

Jasmine baby go get ur 10K back cuz that ass looks awful 😆 pic.twitter.com/Ski85AeuLl — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) June 17, 2024

Another critic uploaded a montage of pics of Jasmine’s rump and joked, “When you get your BBL with a Groupon.”

@SHABOOTY compared Jasmine’s “lumpy” butt to an “upside-down Gumby” with side-by-side images.

It’s never a good sign when your lumpy

a$$ looks like upside-down Gumby #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/nsF3HQd0NB — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) June 17, 2024

Another 90 Day Fiance fan called Jasmine’s BBL a “fail.”

“[Jasmine’s] right booty cheek is deflating before our very eyes,” they added.

That's a BBL fail. Jasmine right booty cheek is deflating before our very eyes. 👀 🤣#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/YxGrJH4zNg — I'm Pressure Y'all Pressed (@kiss_my_grits01) June 17, 2024

Jasmine could have spent $10k on helping get her sons to the U.S.

Jasmine came under intense scrutiny for undergoing a BBL, mainly because her critics felt her money would have been better spent elsewhere — like on an immigration attorney to help her get her sons, Juance and JC, to America with her.

Gino refused to shell out $5,000 to hire an attorney after admitting that he failed to include the boys on Jasmine’s initial K-1 visa filing.

Jasmine called Gino “evil” for not putting out the money, but he stood his ground, insisting he didn’t have $5,000 lying around for an attorney and committing to handling the issue himself.

Interestingly, though, despite not paying for the attorney, Gino somehow mustered up $1,200 for Jasmine’s entry fee to participate in a beauty pageant, putting the charges on his and Jasmine’s credit card.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.