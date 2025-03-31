90 Day: The Last Resort viewers sound off ahead of Tell All: Team Jasmine or Team Rob?

Tonight’s the night: Jasmine Pineda and Rob Warne will go toe-to-toe at the Tell All.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort has commenced, and now it’s time for the most entertaining part of the show.

This season’s Tell All has already promised plenty of drama, notably an on-stage faceoff between Jasmine and Rob.

Jasmine and Rob’s fracas continues in the latest preview shared by @90dayfiance on Instagram.

“Well, that escalated quickly… 😬 Rob and Jasmine kick things off with some serious tension. Catch part one of #TheLastResort Tell All — TONIGHT at 8/7c! #90DayFiance,” reads the caption.

This time, Rob shares with host Shaun Robinson what he would say to Gino after seeing Jasmine walk on stage heavily pregnant.

“I would say it played out just like I figured it would,” Rob admits.

As far as he was concerned, Jasmine’s idea for an open marriage was “all a plan for Jasmine to be able to be with Matt” and had nothing to do with an open relationship being healthy for Jasmine and Gino.

As Rob continues to share his feelings about Jasmine, she rolls her eyes before responding to his remarks.

Jasmine replies, “I couldn’t care less about his opinion. His marriage didn’t work as well.”

“And, yes, so what? I take accountability for my marriage not working,” Jasmine adds, accusing Rob of kissing Gino’s a**.

When Jasmine asks Rob if she needs to explain herself to him, he mocks her accent, and that’s when things get out of control.

Jasmine tosses a shoe at Rob in a shocking Tell All clip

More shocking moments are revealed in the new clip.

Rob calls Jasmine a “cheating wife,” Jasmine calls Rob a “clown,” and then Rob calls Jasmine a “pregnant w****.”

Jasmine stuns her castmates as she gets up from her chair and whips a shoe at Rob at close range.

Security is forced to intervene as Jasmine is held back, still screaming at Rob.

After watching the clip play out, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers took to the comments section, where many took sides.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans take sides in Jasmine and Rob’s feud

The feedback was a mixed bag, with some taking Rob’s side and others defending Jasmine’s actions.

Those viewers who were Team Rob pointed out that he didn’t say anything that “wasn’t accurate,” nor was he “wrong.”

Rob’s supporters felt that he expressed “literally” what viewers were thinking and applauded him for calling out Jasmine for “what she truly is.”

90 Day Fiance fans weigh in. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“Well done Rob,” wrote one Instagram user. A commenter added that everything he said was “right on the money.”

Those on Team Jasmine saw things differently, of course.

The Panamanian native’s fans called Rob “wrong” and admitted they lost respect for him.

“Rob and his 3 earrings should go sit down…,” added another of Rob’s critics.

One of Jasmine’s supporters accused Rob of “projecting how he feels about himself onto her.”

“I’m team Jasmine,” added @andeegoofy. “If she was looking for something more with Matt, it’s because [Gino] put her there.”

Jasmine and Rob exchange barbs online

While viewers wait to watch Jasmine and Rob’s showdown on TV, the duo has taken verbal jabs at each other on social media.

Rob defended himself after receiving backlash for standing up to a pregnant woman, telling his followers that he would “never … sit back and let ANYONE ELSE come at me aggressively with intent to harm me and not at least brace myself.”

For her part, Jasmine has been throwing shade at Rob, alleging that he was a “prostitute” getting paid to perform sexual favors with men while he was with Sophie Sierra.

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, March 31, at 8/7c on TLC.