Sophie Sierra says Rob Warne cheated on her with a man: ‘That man is in the closet’

Sophie Sierra isn’t done spewing accusations against Rob Warne.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Sophie claimed that Rob physically abused her.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star went on an online rant on Tuesday, alleging that Rob “pushed her into a table,” leaving her with a gash and, ultimately, a scar on her eyebrow.

In addition, Sophie shared videos of Rob purportedly throwing a water bottle at her during an argument, tossing her belongings into a dumpster, and threatening to “hit” her, “break” her phone, and “drop her off in the street.”

Amid all the shocking claims, Sophie has another one to add to her list.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In another Instagram Story slide, the British native called out Rob for cheating on her — nothing new — but also insinuated his sexuality.

Sophie accuses Rob of having sex with a man

“Also if we wanna be really real [f**k] it I’m so done protecting him,” she began.

Sophie claims Rob cheated on her with another man. Pic credit: @sophiesierra98/Instagram

“More Truth is that man is in the closet,” she continued before claiming that Rob performed a sexual act on another man.

“He gave h**d to a man while we was together,” she wrote. “I truly hope he comes out the closet and finds happiness but having sex with any gender while married is most definitely cheating 😊.”

Rob fired back at Sophie’s claims

After hearing of Sophie’s abuse allegations on social media, Rob took to his own Instagram Story to share his cryptic take, as Monsters and Critics also reported.

According to Rob, his estranged wife’s claims aren’t credible.

Rob told his Instagram followers, “Don’t believe everything you hear.”

“And believe half of what you see. Smfh..what a s**t show,” he added.

Rob was still hopeful he and Sophie could patch up their volatile relationship

Heading into Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Rob and Sophie were still struggling, especially with the biggest sore spot in their marriage: infidelity.

Still, Rob was hopeful that they could work through their issues.

He even confessed, “We might not be the most dysfunctional couple here.”

But as we’re watching this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Rob and Sophie’s marriage is anything but hunky-dory, and it doesn’t look like there’s any chance they’ll renew their vows during the recommitment ceremony.

On camera and off, Rob and Sophie can’t seem to iron out their differences, even with an intervention from professional therapists and counselors.

While it doesn’t seem possible that these two will be able to reconcile their marriage, stranger things have happened in the 90 Day Fiance universe, so you never know how their story will end.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.