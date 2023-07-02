Does the Big Brother 25 logo provide hints about a theme?

A new Big Brother logo has been released for the upcoming season.

Typically, a theme is present within the logo each summer, but it’s difficult to discern one this year.

Promotion for the new season also includes a new television commercial for BB25, with some familiar faces along for the ride.

And to top things off, CBS has a Big Brother special to celebrate the show reaching 25 seasons.

The special will give fans something to watch before the new season arrives.

A house tour should also become available as the season premiere draws closer.

A look at the Big Brother 25 logo

Below is the new Big Brother logo featured on the latest TV spot.

The familiar setup of the name in the shape of a building is present, and the forefront has a slick-looking surface or floor.

Behind the words shaped like a house, some splashes of color are used. There may also be a lightning bolt depicted.

If the logo hints at a theme, it hides it very well. Maybe that’s the point.

The new season doesn’t begin until Wednesday, August 2, so fans still have a wait until host Julie Chen Moonves introduces the cast.

Regarding that new cast, Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore is convinced BB25 includes returners.

Cody played on BB16 before returning for BB22, where he emerged as the winner against a group of All-Stars.

More news and notes from Big Brother

A lot has been going on in the lives of former Big Brother houseguests.

BB21 alum Nicole Anthony just picked out her wedding dress. She is in the process of getting ready for her big day.

And BB18 alum Corey Brooks is getting married in July.

In less glamourous news, BB16 alum Donny Thompson released a video from the hospital, where he had to have a procedure after eating his chicken too quickly.

When BB25 begins, many former houseguests will likely weigh in on the new season. There will also be many comments about the people on the BB25 cast.

Based on when the cast went into hiding last summer, the BB25 cast is about to get kidnapped and sequestered.

For now, episodes are advertised as airing on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday each week.

Past seasons of Big Brother are still available for streaming on Paramount+. A few seasons are also available on Hulu and Netflix that fans can enjoy during this extended hiatus.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.