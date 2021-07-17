Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer imply they’re returning for another season of Teen Mom 2

Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer both dropped hints that they’re returning for another season of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 castmates Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer both dropped hints that they’re returning for another season of the show.

Briana and Leah both shared videos on social media that implied that they’re filming with MTV crews, presumably for a new season of Teen Mom 2.

Fan page Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared screenshots from Instagram stories shared by Briana and Leah.

In Briana’s Instagram story, she showed one of MTV’s cameramen with his equipment, smiling for the camera from inside Briana’s kitchen.

Leah’s Instagram story showed two producers from Teen Mom 2 posing with her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, outside of an indoor golf complex at Myrtle Beach, where she’s currently vacationing.

Will Teen Mom 2 return for another season amid low ratings?

With viewership steadily declining for Teen Mom 2, and allegedly top-level producers being cut from MTV, some fans of the show were wondering if the series would be renewed for another season.

Despite the addition of Ashley Jones to the cast (who replaced Chelsea Houska), ratings for Teen Mom 2 hit an all-time low this season, and viewers aren’t happy with the direction of the show.

Is Leah Messer part of the reason for declining ratings on Teen Mom 2?

Leah’s segments on the show have been called “boring” and viewers are growing tired of her “cringeworthy convos” with her daughters.

Most of Leah’s storyline this season has focused on her health. After finding a lump in her breast, Leah underwent testing and had some heart-to-heart talks with her girls about being proactive with their health.

Teen Mom 2 fans called out Leah this week after the mom of three complained about filming for the show. Critics felt that Leah should be thankful for her job, especially considering its pay.

Briana DeJesus joined Jade Cline’s storyline this season on Teen Mom 2

Briana became part of a major storyline this season when she swooped in and came to the rescue for fellow castmate, Jade Cline. After Jade’s Brazilian butt lift recovery went wrong, Briana offered to let her recoup in her home instead.

Briana, who caused a stir by promoting a serial killer recently, also made headlines after the June 8 episode, when Kail Lowry was absent from the show. Briana claimed that Kail was “cut” from Teen Mom 2 before making accusations about Kail‘s physical altercation with her baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

After Briana accused Kail of breaking into Chris’s mom’s house, Kail denied the allegations, then took it a step further when she filed a lawsuit against Briana for defamation.

Last week’s episode caused Briana to have a change of heart after she watched herself on film. When she tried to force her daughter, Stella, 4, to hang out with her dad, Luis, Stella had a meltdown.

Briana punished Stella for her behavior and sent her to her room.

Briana later regretted her actions, and told her fans, “Jesus, after watching that clip. I’ll never again force her to do anything. Nor will I get upset bc she’s upset [vomit emoji] disgusting.”

Although it looks like most of the Teen Mom 2 drama lately is happening off-camera, viewers have made it clear that they want to see that kind of energy on the show every week.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.