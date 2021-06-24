Teen Mom 2 fans think Briana DeJesus only helped Jade so she had a storyline, Leah Messer’s segments are ‘so boring’

Fans of Teen Mom 2 voted and agreed that Briana only helped Jade to create a storyline and felt that Leah’s segments are boring. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans took a vote after this week’s episode, and it turns out that the majority of them think Briana DeJesus only helped Jade Cline after surgery to create a storyline, and feel that Leah Messer’s segments are “so boring.”

Instagram fan page Teen Mom Tea took a poll after the episode. The page asked viewers to comment about the episode, then shared some of the answers and had fans vote whether or not they agreed.

Most fans of the show agreed on their answers, and Teen Mom Tea shared the results.

Teen Mom 2 fans find Leah’s segments ‘so boring’

“I skip Leah’s parts. SO BORING,” wrote one fan in the comments. Other Teen Mom 2 fans voted, and 79 percent agreed with the statement.

The next comments were regarding Briana’s segments. In this week’s episode, Briana came to Jade Cline’s rescue after her Brazilian butt lift surgery and allowed her to recover at her house to escape the stress of her parents and baby daddy, Sean. Teen Mom 2 fans praised Briana for helping her friend in need.

Teen Mom 2 fans voted on this week's episode.

Fans spoke out about Briana’s segment on the show this week

Another fan of the show commented on Briana’s segment and thought that she only helped Jade as a way to get more screen time. 77 percent of Teen Mom 2 fans agreed with their statement.

“Bri only helped Jade so she had a story line,” wrote the fan.

Teen Mom 2 fans voted on this week's episode.

Another fan of the show submitted their comment, which read, “Don’t like [Briana] but it was nice the way she took care of [Jade.]” Nearly every other fan agreed, with 94 percent of the vote.

Most fans agreed that this week’s episode was ‘boring’

One fan of the show had a comment about the episode in general, and said it was “Boring af,” and 80 percent of fans agreed with the statement.

Teen Mom 2 fans commented on this week's episode and took a vote.

One fan commented that they felt Leah is desperate for storylines. They wrote, “I really feel like Leah is grasping on desperately to anything she can make a storyline. 🤷🏽‍♂️” 90% of viewers agreed with their comment.

This season of Teen Mom 2 has been a stormy one, both on-screen and off-screen. Chelsea Houska left before the start of the new season, and added new cast member, Ashley Jones.

Ratings for the show have plummeted, despite the change in cast members. It looks like viewers are interested in the drama on-screen, not just off-camera.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.