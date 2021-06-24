Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline thanks Briana DeJesus for helping her after surgery, fans praise Briana

Teen Mom 2 fans praised Briana DeJesus for helping Jade Cline after her surgery. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus was by Jade Cline’s side after her plastic surgery and fans of Teen Mom 2 are praising Briana for being a good friend to her castmate.

This season on Teen Mom 2, fans have followed Jade Cline’s plastic surgery journey after she underwent a Brazilian butt lift and 360 liposuction.

Jade’s surgery recovery didn’t start off well

Jade’s recovery didn’t go as planned, and she was left in agonizing pain after her mom, Christy, went missing for over three hours while supposedly trying to fill Jade’s prescription for pain medication.

To make matters worse, Jade’s baby daddy, Sean Austin, got into a physical altercation with Jade’s stepdad and threatened the MTV production crew.

Christy wasn’t much help with Jade’s daughter, Kloie, either and Jade became so stressed that she couldn’t properly heal.

Jade was about to fly back home to Indiana from Florida to finish recovering at home, but Briana advised her to stay. Concerned for her safety and to allow her to heal, Briana offered her home to Jade so she could finish healing in peace.

Jade publicly thanked Briana for her help

After the episode aired this week, Jade took to her Twitter page to publicly thank Briana, along with Briana’s friend, Shirley, for helping her during recovery.

“So [grateful] for @xobrianadej and Shirley! This episode really touched me, this is what good friends look like ❤ so thankful for you guys,” Jade tweeted to her followers.

Jade thanked Briana and her friend Shirley for helping after her surgery. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Briana was happy to help Jade

Briana took to her own Twitter account to tell her followers that she would help Jade again if need be and that her goal was to keep Jade comfortable.

“Jade was happy and that was the initial goal! To keep her calm and stress free! I’d do it all over again if need be,” Briana tweeted to her followers.

Briana told her followers that she would help Jade again “if need be.” Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Teen Mom 2 fans took note of Briana’s efforts and commended her for being a good friend to Jade

“It was really sweet to see that caring side of you towards another cast member! You are a good person. It showed a side of you that television rarely portrays,” one of Briana’s followers wrote in reply to her tweet.

Another one of Briana’s followers praised her efforts. They commented, “You are an amazing friend & woman[.] [Y]ou went in & did what needed to be done. I wish all my friends were like you. [You’re] the best Briana! You rock!!”

Briana’s followers commended her for helping Jade after her surgery. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Another follower praised Briana’s mom, Roxanne, for her part in helping Jade. Roxanne welcomed Jade during her recovery and offered for her to stay as long as she needed.

“And shout out to @Roxy991Roxy !!! The truest MVMomma!!! I mean wow! Roxy you rock. Such a blessing you are!!” wrote the follower of Briana’s mom.

Although Briana hasn’t had much luck getting along with her other Teen Mom 2 castmates lately, at least she has found a friend in Jade.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.