Teen Mom 2 spoilers: Briana DeJesus swoops in and saves Jade Cline

Briana DeJesus showed up for Jade Cline. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 viewers know that Jade Cline’s recovery from plastic surgery wasn’t easy on her. The last few episodes have featured her journey and all of the drama that came along with it.

Briana DeJesus and her friend Shirley have spent a lot of time with Jade. They met with her ahead of the surgery and in the subsequent days, they were there to offer assistance.

There are a lot of opinions about Briana and her choices, but one thing that’s for sure, she is a good friend.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Briana DeJesus offers a place for Jade Cline

In the preview clip for Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus and Shirley show up at the rental home where Jade Cline has been staying since her surgery.

Sean informs them they are leaving that night, which triggers worry for Briana. She has been through this surgery and knows about the recovery. When she mentions the possibility of blood clots from flying, things change.

As she offers to take Jade back to her house to recover without stress and distractions, Sean is hesitant. She insists that him taking care of his daughter will be the best way to help Jade recover. There has been a lot of drama and stress for the Teen Mom 2 star while she has attempted to recover, making things worse.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

After some back and forth, Jade agrees to go home with Briana to recover. It is time to take care of herself and be away from the stress of Sean and her parents at each other’s throats and constant worry about Kloie seeing her in her condition.

Jade Cline prefaced these Teen Mom 2 episodes

Ahead of the surgery episodes of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline reminded fans that it was her choice to have surgery and what she does with her body is no one’s business. She did what she felt was best for her, even with all of the struggles showcased on the show.

Viewers have sounded off about Jade’s results. From calling her out for still using filters to praising Briana DeJesus for stepping up for her friend, there have been many opinions.

This situation brought the Teen Mom 2 stars closer together, and currently, they remain in contact on social media. The reunion was filmed in person this season, so it will be interesting to see them together as a united front, especially after some of Briana DeJesus’ drama with some of the other girls.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.