Devoin Austin steps up for both of Briana DeJesus’ girls on Father’s Day

Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Devoin Austin proved he was the bigger man and spent Father’s Day with both of her daughters. Pic credit: MTV

Devoin Austin stepped up to the plate on Father’s Day and spent time with both of Briana DeJesus’ daughters.

Briana DeJesus’ ex spent his Father’s Day with their daughter, Nova, and was sure to include her sister, Stella.

Stella’s father is Luis Hernandez, Briana’s other baby daddy, who has been mostly absent in Stella’s life.

Devoin included daughter Nova’s sister Stella for Father’s Day

On Sunday, Devoin shared a post on Instagram, including pics of himself with his daughter, Nova, her little sister Stella, and his parents.

In his first pic, Devoin posed with his head facing down, holding Stella, 3, in his right arm while he put his left arm around daughter Nova, 9. Both sisters looked happy and smiled big for the camera.

Devoin posed again with the girls, joined by his parents in the next pic. Devoin posed again with Stella and Nova for his final shot, all three happily smiling for the camera.

He included a caption that read, “Happy Father’s Day Kings. Love Yourz[.]”

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 stopped by to comment, “Happy Father’s Day!” to which he replied, “thanks shawty !! 🤎”

Kail Lowry and Devoin’s baby mama Briana DeJesus commented on his post. Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

Surprising to some fans of the show, Devoin’s ex, Briana, also commented on his post. The 27-year-old mom of two commented, “My babies ❤” Devoin replied to Briana with a simple brown heart emoji.

Briana and Devoin have a rocky history, dating back to 2011 when Briana was pregnant with Nova. Briana has accused Devoin of not spending enough time with or money on their daughter, Nova.

Briana’s sister, Brittany, also commented on Devoin’s post, thanking him for taking the time to make her niece, Stella feel included.

“Thank you for loving Stella and including her D 🥺♥️” Brittany wrote.

Devoin was sure to respond to Brittany, and told her, “🤎🤎 you know the vibes[.]”

Briana’s sister Brittany thanked Devoin for including Stella. Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

Briana’s sister Brittany hinted that MTV edits out the ‘good moments’

Also in the comments, one of Devoin’s followers commented that they were glad to see such a loving post. Briana’s sister, Brittany, explained that there are good moments, but suggested they’re edited out for Teen Mom 2.

“[T]hank you for showing love [because] I don’t see it a lot [with] this family, but maybe I just miss a lot of it ❤️❤️❤️ xoxo,” wrote the follower on Devoin’s post.

Brittany replied, “[T]here’s a lot of good moments but [MTV] prefers the drama…”

Briana’s sister Brittany suggested that MTV edits out the loving moments on the show. Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

Devoin has included Stella in his outings with Nova more than once

Devoin has made sure to include his and Briana’s daughter Nova’s little sister in several outings lately.

Last month, Devoin shared pics of himself, Nova, and Stella while they went out to eat and did some shoe shopping. Briana has often criticized Devoin for not being present enough in Nova’s life.

However, Briana’s other baby daddy, Luis, has barely ever shown his face when it comes to spending time with his own daughter, Stella. Luis has repeatedly let Stella down by no-showing on her after promising to spend time with her.

Briana revealed that Luis’s family has only reached out to see Stella three times since she was born three years ago.

Fans recently blasted Briana for shading Devoin more than she shades Luis. Devoin has continually made strides to become a better father to Nova, and it shows in his daughter’s face and Stella’s.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.