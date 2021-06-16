Teen Mom 2 fans slam Briana DeJesus for shading baby daddy Devoin Austin more than Luis Hernandez

Teen Mom 2 fans slammed Briana for throwing more shade at Devoin than Luis Pic credit: MTV

Fans of Teen Mom 2 feel that Briana DeJesus doesn’t play fair when it comes to calling out her baby daddies, and think she favors Luis Hernandez over Devoin Austin.

Briana’s storyline focuses heavily on the strain between herself and Luis, father to Stella, 3, and Devoin, father to Nova, 9.

Briana has a rocky history with Devoin and Luis

Briana and Devoin were never able to make their romantic relationship work. Over the years, despite efforts from both parties, the two still aren’t peacefully co-parenting their daughter, Nova.

The same rings true for Briana’s ex, Luis, except that Luis’ absence is more of an issue for Briana’s daughter, Stella.

While Devoin has made efforts to work on being a better father to Nova, Luis continually disappoints his daughter, Stella.

Devoin has even spent time with Stella without Luis present, taking her on outings along with her big sister, Nova.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Briana treats her baby daddies unfairly

Though it seems from the show that Luis has been the least involved of her two baby daddies, fans think Briana cuts him more slack than Devoin.

Teen Mom shared a video clip on their Instagram account of a scene where Briana prepared for Luis to see Stella per his request.

Luis is notorious for asking Briana to spend time with their daughter, only to continually be a no-show for her.

One fan of the show commented on the inconsistent treatment Briana shows towards Luis and Devoin.

“So Devon is around and helps when you need him too and you give him mad s**t about it because he doesn’t let you control him. But don’t say s**t to Luis and he pop in and out when he want to. But Devon been around Stella more than her own dad. Make this make sense 🤦🏽‍♀️,” the fan commented.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan had a comment about Briana’s different expectations from Luis and Devoin.

“[S]tandards/expectations are VERY different for Luis and Devoin. If this was Devoin she would be making his life hell…” the fan wrote.

“[S]he’s mad that she can’t have Devoin like she has the other one. She wants control and she’s bitter,” replied a fan on the previous comment.

“Yet she never gets as angry with Luis as she does with [Devoin]. Smfh,” said another fan of the show.

Briana may be getting the law involved

Briana recently answered a fan when they asked about Luis’ family’s involvement in Stella’s life. She revealed exactly how many times they had reached out to see Stella in the last three years.

Briana revealed that she feels as though she’s “failed” Stella every time her dad Luis falls through on his promises.

In this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana hinted that she recently hired a lawyer to help her deal with her issues with Luis. Given his track record, Briana shouldn’t count on Luis any time soon to follow through on his word.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.