Devoin Austin spends the day with both of Briana DeJesus’s daughters after claiming he ‘forgot about’ Nova

Devoin Austin spent the day with both of Briana’s daughters after she’s bashed him for being an absent father. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has repeatedly blasted her ex and baby daddy, Devoin Austin, for being absent and not stepping it up as a father, but he recently took both their daughter, Nova, as well as Briana’s other daughter, Stella, out for the day.

Over the weekend, Devoin shared pics and video of himself out with Nova, 9, and Stella, 3, while the three went out to eat and went shoe shopping.

Devoin took Nova and Stella out to eat, then shoe shopping and shared pics and video of their day together

He shared video from inside his car, showing Nova and her little sister, Stella, sitting in the backseat of his car with the text, “The gang w me.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

In another video clip on his IG stories, Devoin shared footage inside a restaurant with the text, “These kids r krazyyyy” while Nova and Stella were underneath their table, playing on the floor, while Stella adorably pretended to give him his food.

Devoin shared pics of the girls’ shoe choices, as well. In one pic, captioned, “Nova wanted some kyries,” Nova was sporting purple Nikes and in the next slide, captioned, “Stella wanted these,” the three-year-old sported a pair of aqua-colored Nike tennis shoes.

Briana said Nova was ‘sad and hysterical’ in an upcoming clip where Devoin was late to pick her up

In an upcoming clip for Teen Mom 2, Briana is seen telling her mom and sister that Nova was “sad and hysterical” because Devoin “forgot about” her when he was late to pick her up. Devoin is seen telling Briana, “It ain’t that big of a f***ing deal” while talking on his phone.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Briana was called out for having double standards for doing the same thing, after she was shown being late to pick up Nova from school in the first episode this season on the show.

Briana felt as though she ‘failed’ Stella for Luis’s absence in her life

Devoin’s trip with Briana’s daughters comes on the heels of the Teen Mom 2 star feeling that she “failed” Stella after Stella’s father, Luis Hernandez, no-showed their daughter yet again.

Briana said during a recent episode, “I feel so guilty, her not being able to experience both parents,” of Stella not having a steady father figure in her life.

Not everyone has been on Briana’s side when it comes to her issues with her baby daddies

Not everyone took Briana’s side, however, when it came to Luis’ absence in Stella’s life. Fans sounded off about some of Briana’s decisions regarding her baby daddies, and one commented on a Teen Mom post, “Shut up with your pathetic bulls**t. You did it with nova and now your[sic] doing it with Louis[sic]. YOU KNEW WHAT HE WAS ALL About. You got yourself pregnant. DEAL WITH IT !! MTV GET RID OF THIS HORRIFIC BAD INFLUENCE!”

Devoin took his daughter, Nova, and her little sister, Stella, out to eat and shoe shopping. Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

Devoin recently took Nova and Stella to the arcade and fans of the show praised him for it. Earlier this year, Devoin took Nova on a toy shopping spree and was there to support Nova for a gymnastics event where he spent time again with her little sister, Stella.

Things are officially heating up on #TeenMom2! 🔥 Catch a brand new episode next Tuesday on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/SxdOyz5AWM — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) May 12, 2021

Hopefully, Briana and Devoin can finally develop a better co-parenting relationship and she can show her appreciation for him filling the gap in Stella’s life where Luis is missing.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.