Teen Mom 2 fans call out Jade Cline’s baby daddy Sean Austin for threatening MTV crew

Teen Mom 2 fans thought Jade’s baby daddy Sean was out of line with MTV crews during filming. Pic credit: MTV

This week on Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline’s baby daddy Sean Austin got violent towards MTV producers and fans of the show are putting him on blast.

In this week’s episode, viewers watched Jade’s continued surgery journey and recovery.

Jade’s surgery journey has been drama-filled

Jade traveled from Indiana to Florida to have a Brazilian butt lift along with 360 liposuction surgery.

She brought along her baby daddy Sean, their daughter Kloie, and her mom Christy and her boyfriend, Corey. They stayed in a rental home while Jade recovered from surgery.

Things grew tense when Christy went missing for over three hours when she was supposed to fill Jade’s prescriptions for pain medication.

Many fans speculated that Christy stole Jade’s medications. However, Jade claimed that her mom didn’t engage in any such illegal activity.

Jade was in excruciating pain from surgery, and Sean was trying to keep her calm and take care of Kloie while Christy and her boyfriend were gone.

During a follow-up visit with Jade’s doctor, Sean got confrontational with MTV crews

Sean had his head resting on the steering wheel of his minivan when MTV producers approached the vehicle to talk to him.

“Back up, dude! Get those cameras off me man!” Sean yelled at producers, aggressively pushing his door open.

MTV’s security had to be called in to keep Sean from getting out of control while he threatened members of the production crew.

Sean threatened MTV’s crews on this week’s episode. Pic credit: MTV

While security held Sean back, he screamed, “You think I’m f**king joking, bro? Get the f**king cameras off me, dude. You really think I would come looking like this if I knew you were f**king filming?”

As he walked towards the building to meet up with Jade, Sean threatened physical violence. “God d**n get the f**k out of my face, dude before I start f**king people up!” Sean screamed.

Sean ranted uncontrollably and continued to harass MTV’s producers. “Cameras down, now, or I’m freaking the f**k out. Not cool. Period. Whatever I say goes. F**king dog s**t, dude. Dog s**t. You guys f**king suck,” Sean told the crew.

Jade, who could barely walk as she was still in pain, yelled, “Sean, stop!”

MTV crews weren’t the only ones Sean became violent with

Later in the episode, Sean revealed he got violent with Christy’s boyfriend, Corey.

As Christy explained, one of her credit cards flew out of her wallet and accidentally hit Kloie. The three-year-old claimed that Corey “threw” the credit card at her, triggering Sean to fly off the handle once again.

Sean admitted that things turned physical when he and Corey got into a scuffle over the incident.

Teen Mom 2 fans called out Sean for his behavior

A Reddit user shared a post discussing Sean telling producers to “put the f***ing cameras down” and other fans of the show spoke out.

Teen Mom 2 fans discussed Sean’s threats of violence and refusal to film. Pic credit: u/R_10_S/Reddit

One fan felt that Sean should be required to film when cameras are around, as that’s what he signed up for.

“[D]idn’t he say something like “[I] say what goes on”? 🤣 [I] wish they’d kick them off just as soon as they got on. [I] love how these people know what they signed up for but don’t want their “personal” life shown 😐,” the fan wrote.

Another fan compared Sean to Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason. “Sean is the new David,” the Reddit user commented.

One fan of the show had some choice words regarding Sean’s behavior and Jade’s family.

Sean during a solo interview on this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

“Sean is such a rage-fueled loser that yelling at camera people is how he makes himself feel important and in control. They definitely have to be the most toxic family, everyone hates each other!!!! It’s exhausting just to watch them sometimes,” said the Teen Mom 2 fan.

Jade and Sean have a ‘rollercoaster’ relationship

Jade and Sean’s current relationship status is uncertain, though she recently sparked rumors that they were back together.

Ahead of this season of Teen Mom 2, Jade said of her relationship with Sean, “I feel like it’s really hard to say. I don’t really want to say too much because this new season that’s coming out, a lot happens from the beginning to the end.”

The MTV star added, “So, I don’t really want to get into too many details. It’s always a rollercoaster in my life so expect nothing less.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.