Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline sparks rumors she’s back with Sean when he’s seen traveling with her to Vegas

Jade Cline and her baby daddy Sean Austin are known for their up and down relationship on Teen Mom 2, and now the couple is sparking rumors that they’re back together again.

Jade shared a video of herself traveling to Vegas from inside an airplane, using a hilarious gender swap filter that made Jade look like a man with a moustache and goatee.

In the TikTok video, Jade impersonated a guy getting ready to have a trip with his friends, and she titled it, “When your man says he’s going on a “boys trip to Vegas.”

Jade’s TikTok video gave away Sean’s tattoos

From her airplane seat, Jade deepened her voice and said to the camera, “It’s f***ing bros night. On our way to Vegas, bro. You already know, about to get some strange. F**k yeah, man! Bros night!”

At one point, Jade’s camera flipped around to show a cup with a red beverage and a miniature bottle of alcohol on her tray.

The camera then panned to the right, showing a passenger sitting next to Jade, with only their arms visible, and their tray filled with apple juices and more miniatures.

Though Jade didn’t mention his name or show his face, the passenger seated next to her looked to be her baby daddy, Sean Austin.

Judging from the tattoos on the passenger’s arms and hands, particularly the rose tattoo on the hand, Jade’s flight partner was her on-and-off boyfriend, Sean.

Jade’s followers noticed the tattoos matched Sean’s

Jade’s followers on TikTok noticed Sean’s tattoos and hoped the couple was back together.

They showed their support for the couple. One fan said, “I love that [you’re] with Sean!! Rooting for you!!”

Another fan commented, “rooting big time for you and Sean,” and one asked, “You’re back with Sean??”

Jade and Sean have a rocky relationship history

Jade and Sean welcomed their daughter, Kloie, in 2017 during the first season of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant. Since then, their relationship has been up and down.

Earlier this year, Jade and Sean were spotted on a trip to Vegas, where they sparked engagement rumors. In an Instagram post in March, Jade showed off a huge sparkler on her left ring finger.

But it wasn’t long after the couple seemed to have reconciled, that they were broken up once again. In early April, Jade told fans they could “have” Sean when a fan discovered he created a profile on a dating app.

This season on Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Sean bought Jade an engagement ring and proposed to her off-camera. The MTV star didn’t accept his proposal, however, citing commitment as a reason she didn’t want to be engaged.

“Not ready for that type of commitment. I still have some self searching to do,” the 23-year-old mom of one told her fans last month.

Will Jade and Sean make it work this time?

After last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, it looked like Sean may have been ready to change and be the man and the father that Jade has hoped he would be.

Hopefully the two can repair their relationship, and at least learn to peacefully co-parent for the sake of their three-year-old daughter, Kloie.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.