Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline says a ring won’t fix her problems with Sean

After Sean proposed with a 3.5 carat ring, Jade said it won’t fix their relationship problems. Pic credit: MTV

Sean Austin of Teen Mom 2 bought a ring and proposed to his longtime girlfriend and baby mama Jade Cline, but she said that a ring wouldn’t fix their relationship problems.

On last week’s episode, fans watched as Sean bought a 3.5 carat ring and secretly showed it to Jade’s friend.

Jade recently moved into her own new place, while Sean has been staying in an extended stay hotel since the two split and as they try to decide where their relationship is headed.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade admitted that she wanted to take things slow, but Sean had different goals in mind

On this week’s episode, Jade told cameras that Sean surprised her with something the night before. A producer walked in to greet Jade and Sean and ask about some footage they stumbled across.

Pushing to try and get some information from Sean, the producer mentioned some “interesting conversations” that took place between him and Jade the night prior, but he played coy.

When the producer asked Jade and Sean if there was anything they wanted to share with the crew, Jade answered first.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

With a sigh and less-than-enthusiastic attitude, Jade told the producer, “So, I don’t even know where to start cause it’s so just weird and out there.”

Jade revealed that Sean wanted to propose to her off-camera

“Um, he comes in and he’s like, ‘I have a gift for you.’ He was like, ‘I don’t want to do this in front of cameras. I don’t want to do this for the world. I just want to do this for you, like, privately for you, so, and then he just opens, like, a ring box and was like, ‘I really love you, and I want you to be my wife and I want to be with you forever. You know, like, it was just, it was just so random. I just did not expect it,” Jade recalled of Sean’s off-camera proposal.

Sean added, “I gave it to her, and I just said that I don’t want an answer, and I don’t want you to feel like you need to give me one. “

The producer asked Jade, “So what did you say?”

“I feel like the ring is something I’m not, I’m just like, holding off on,” Jade answered.

When the producer asked Sean if he wanted Jade to wear the ring, he answered, “Duh.”

When asked about the status of their relationship because everyone watched them break up, Jade reached out to fist bump Sean and said, “We’re both homies.”

The producer asked if Sean had the ring, so he went to get it from another room, and when he brought it back, he revealed that it didn’t fit Jade’s finger.

Jade called the ring a ‘sweet gesture’ and admitted it wasn’t going to fix their problems

Jade told the producer, “I feel like the ring is a sweet gesture, but it isn’t gonna fix your problems. Like, we both know that. Like, we were engaged once before like three or four years ago.”

At the time, Jade gave the ring back to Sean because she wasn’t ready for marriage yet. Flashbacks of their prior engagement showed on the screen, with the couple’s typical arguing.

Jade admitted that she and Sean were still “feeling it out,” as far as where their relationship was at and what they wanted to do about moving forward together or not.

Jade didn’t consider Sean’s proposal ‘that big of a deal’

The 23-year-old mom also revealed that she has goals she wants to work in within the next year. When asked by the producer if it was a big deal, Sean answered “Yeah,” but Jade said she didn’t feel like it was “that big of a deal.”

Later in the episode, Jade admitted during a confessional that she wasn’t “ready to be someone’s fiance,” feeling that they were too young, and said she wasn’t going to put her career on hold for a man.

Jade, who recently underwent a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction surgery, sparked engagement rumors earlier this year when she and Sean were spotted in Las Vegas while she sported a big sparkler on her left ring finger.

Off-camera, it looks like the couple has broken up, and after Jade’s statement she issued before last week’s episode, the future of her and Sean’s relationship remains to be seen.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.