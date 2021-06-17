Teen Mom 2: Ratings for the MTV show reportedly plummeting despite addition of Ashley Jones

Despite Ashley Jones joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, ratings have plummeted. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 viewers aren’t tuning in to watch the show like they used to, despite MTV adding the newest cast member, Ashley Jones.

Ratings for the long-running reality TV show have plummeted this season, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The longstanding reality TV show currently stars veteran castmates Kail Lowry and Leah Messer, along with Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and newbie Ashley Jones.

Season 10B of Teen Mom 2 saw the show’s lowest ratings ever

Teen Mom 2 once brought in over 1 million viewers weekly and was the highest overall rated show in the Teen Mom franchise.

Unfortunately, Season 10B has brought in the lowest ratings for the show, ever.

The May 11 episode garnered 510,000 views. And the May 25 episode, featuring Kail’s storyline with her son Isaac picking out tile, bringing in just over half a million viewers, at 520,000.

The show’s June 1 episode had the lowest ratings of any Teen Mom 2 episode at only 500,000 viewers.

Two years ago, Jenelle Evans was fired from the cast, causing a dip in ratings. With Jenelle as part of the cast, the show was once bringing in an average of 900,000 viewers per episode.

Without Chelsea Houska on the show, viewership is at its lowest ever

Season 10B featured the changeup of cast members, with Chelsea Houska no longer on the show, and Ashley Jones entering as her replacement.

Ashley joined the cast last fall after former castmate Chelsea Houska left the franchise after nearly 11 years on the show.

Chelsea felt it was the right time to move on from the show, and her eldest daughter Aubree played a big part in her decision to part ways with MTV.

Fans spoke out earlier in the season and admitted they missed Chelsea’s presence on the show. They weren’t really feeling new cast member Ashley Jones.

Teen Mom 2 fans reacted to the show’s drop in ratings

Teen Mom fan account Teen Mom Shade Room shared The Ashley’s news on Instagram and Teen Mom 2 fans reacted.

Most fans of the show thought it’s on its way out for varying reasons. Some felt that the moms have outgrown their roles as “teen moms” on the show.

Other fans felt that the moms’ storylines are no longer entertaining. And certain fans felt that the cast members display all of their drama on social media and don’t save anything for their storylines on the show.

One Teen Mom 2 fan pointed out that the moms need to save some of their drama for the show. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

“They let out all the spicy and messy stuff on social media but get in front of the camera and only wanna talk about designing bathrooms and signing up for health insurance and moving and pickups from gymnastics. But wonder why the ratings are so low…time for a new cast,” one fan commented.

Is it time for Teen Mom 2 to hang up filming?

Another Teen Mom 2 fan felt like the storylines were getting stale. Kail didn’t agree when she claimed last month that her storyline will “never die out.”

One fan thought the storylines are no longer entertaining. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

“[T]hey literally have nothing to talk about and the things that are real (such as [Kail] getting arrested) they hide it from the cameras. [S]orry but no one wants to see her moving for the 100th time nor [Isaac] picking out tile colors, no one wants to see [Leah] talk about periods and wheelchairs, no one wants to see [Briana] move on to her 6th or 7th man, and [I don’t] really care about bar getting a [GED] or anything else 🤷🏻‍♀️,” said another fan.

Some fans of the show felt it had run its course and that it’s time to hang up filming.

“LOL @ ppl don’t care about bathroom/kitchen tiles 😂 facts tho ..if I wanted to see that I’d watch HGTV,” wrote one fan.

“Personally speaking – as someone who’s watched TM from day 1 – they’re not teens anymore. Time to let this one die,” wrote one fan, who got a reply in agreement that simply said, “amen[.]”

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Do you think Teen Mom 2 has outworn its welcome? For those that don’t think the show is stale quite yet, there’s still more drama to unfold this season. And there’s the always anticipated reunion episode to look forward to later this year.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.