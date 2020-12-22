Jenelle Evans was ‘surprised’ that MTV fired her over David Eason killing the dog, says ‘they filmed me on drugs’

Jenelle Evans is still surprised she was fired from Teen Mom 2 after David Eason killed their family dog, Nugget.

The incident made headlines for months, with Jenelle even leaving David briefly following what happened. Initially, he denied killing the dog, but the couple later admitted that he did, in fact, shoot the family pet.

It has been over a year since Jenelle was let go from MTV and Teen Mom 2, but that hasn’t stopped her from talking about it.

What did Jenelle Evans say about her firing from Teen Mom 2?

On an episode of This Family Tree podcast, which has since been taken down, Jenelle Evans opened up about Teen Mom 2 and the show’s decision to fire her following the death of Nugget.

She talked about other situations that were filmed, including many times she was under the influence of things. Jenelle specifically mentioned a time she went to purchase marijuana and the producers knew she had it on her.

Her drug addiction wasn’t that big of a surprise. Given the men she chose to date and the problems she had with the law and her mother, Jenelle Evans was never portrayed as a saint in any segment within the show.

Evans talked about how she was “surprised” MTV chose to fire her after what happened to Nugget. Nothing done with the dog was filmed or on camera with the show at all. Other things, such as drugs, were. It just didn’t make sense to her and kind of caught her off guard.

What has Jenelle Evans been up to since leaving Teen Mom 2?

It has been a tough few years for Jenelle Evans. She has been involved with Child Protective Services and even lost custody of her children for a while. That has since been resolved, but the ordeal isn’t far from Jenelle’s mind.

There has been some talk about returning to TV in some capacity, but given her history and story, it is unlikely a network would want to take a chance on her. Still, she remains hopeful.

A YouTube channel has been started and Jenelle Evans does use TikTok quite a bit.

Things have calmed down since her Teen Mom 2 exit, but she isn’t over the surprise of being fired when David Eason killed Nugget, especially when she has been filmed doing illegal things and no one batted an eye.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.