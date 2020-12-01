Jenelle Evans faces backlash for posting TikTok video while drinking beer in her car

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans continues to get a lot of attention from fans. This time, fans are outraged over a video she posted on TikTok.

Jenelle posted a video of herself drinking a beer while sitting inside her car. She captioned the video with, “Don’t mind the acne. But remember when everyone filmed themselves like this on the Musically app?”

Several fans commented on the video and were disgusted by Jenelle’s behavior.

One critic posted, “Really smart to be drinking in the car. Are your kids in the back or driving you?”

Another follower’s post prompted Jenelle to reply. They said, “DUI in the making….”

Jenelle responded by justifying her actions and said, “And yeah if I wanted I could drink and drive on my own property but I definitely don’t. I was using the radio to Miley’s new album.”

One person corrected her response and said, “Actually it’s illegal to even sit in your car. nc law states any driveway private property or not is public and u can actually get a dwi for just sitting in the car with the keys in ignition.”

Fans take aim at Jenelle’s face mask promotion

The backlash from Jenelle’s recent TikTok video comes days after fans blasted her for her attempt to make money by promoting face masks.

Several followers were upset that Jenelle would try to make money off of the promotion of a product she has openly refused to wear and publicly shamed those who do.

Over the summer, she and her husband David Eason refused to wear masks in a Walmart store and made a YouTube video that showed them laughing at a woman who was wearing a mask while crossing the street.

In a Twitter post, Jenelle joked about people who chose to wear masks and said, “Please speak up if you’re wearing masks, it’s hard to hear some of you.”

Please speak up if you’re wearing masks, it’s hard to hear some of you. 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ #JustSayin — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) July 5, 2020

Many took offense to her post and found it inappropriate to joke about something as serious as the pandemic.

Jenelle allows Ensley to go maskless in stores

As if her own refusal to wear a mask wasn’t bad enough, Jenelle’s followers were also concerned that she allowed her daughter Ensley to go maskless in a store.

Jenelle openly stated on her Instagram story that she was not going to put a mask on her daughter because she was under 5-years-old and she urged parents to do more research into why younger children shouldn’t wear one.

Despite being fired from Teen Mom 2, Jenelle continues to gain attention from fans for her questionable decisions and her bold opinions.

Jenelle’s latest TikTok video proves that while she may not be on the show anymore, she remains a hot topic of conversation for fans.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.