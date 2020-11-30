Teen Mom 2 fans take aim at Jenelle Evans for making money from mask sales after refusing to wear one

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is no stranger to controversy as her decisions are often faced with criticism on social media.

She’s recently in the spotlight once again as fans focused on her recent face mask promotion.

Jenelle’s promotion for face masks immediately upset fans because she’s openly refused to wear one and has publicly made fun of those who have chosen to do so.

Many critics found it hypocritical that she would be okay making money from selling a mask while she has been so adamant about her anti-mask stance.

According to The Sun, several fans took to Reddit to share their opinions.

One outraged critic couldn’t believe the hypocrisy and wrote, “The actual audacity of this b****h, f*****g blows me away every day. She’s an anti masker until she gets paid to promote them? THE AUDACITY.”

Another referred to an incident over the summer when Jenelle and her husband David Eason refused to wear a mask inside Walmart.

The person wrote, “She sucks. Someone needs to tell her to wear it at Walmart and put one on the kids, too.”

Jenelle makes fun of mask wearers

Over the summer, Jenelle made a Twitter post that got under many people’s skin as she made fun of those who chose to wear masks.

She posted, “Please speak up if you’re wearing masks, it’s hard to hear some of you.”

Several fans replied in outrage that she would make a joke out of something as serious as the pandemic.

Many of them let Jenelle know they had lost loved ones or they themselves had battled COVID and assured her it was nothing to laugh about.

Jenelle allows daughter to go maskless

Aside from her own personal beliefs around mask-wearing, Jenelle recently allowed her three-year-old daughter, Ensley, to walk through a store without a mask, which further upset fans.

In one of her stories on Instagram, Jenelle shared a screenshot of Ensley in a store with the caption, “I hear Twitter is tripping about this video? It’s not deleted and she’s under 5 so no she’s not going to wear a mask.”

Jenelle also shared screenshots from an article in the local newspaper, the Charlotte Observer, which detailed the laws around kids wearing masks in the state of North Carolina.

Jenelle urged parents to do more research to understand why she wouldn’t put a mask on Ensley.

Whether or not fans believe in mask-wearing, it’s clear they have a major issue with Jenelle’s attempt to make money. Jenelle’s decision to profit off a product she doesn’t believe in is the latest drama surrounding the former Teen Mom 2 star.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.