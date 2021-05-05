Teen Mom 2: Chelsea Houska says daughter Aubree played a role in her exit from the show

Chelsea Houska says eldest child Aubree played a role in her Teen Mom 2 exit. Pic credit:MTV

The new season of Teen Mom 2 premiered last night and one familiar face was obviously missing.

Chelsea Houska announced at the last reunion that after ten seasons of being on the show she had made the decision to leave.

The mom-of-four also posted a lengthy message on social media confirming her exit.

Recently, the former MTV star shared more insight into why she really left the franchise, and it turns out that her eldest child, Aubree, had a lot to do with it, but she has no regrets about her departure.

Chelsea Houska says Aubree was a factor in leaving Teen Mom 2

The former Teen Mom 2 star had an interview with E! news on the brink of the new season premiere.

And during her chat, Chelsea revealed what really cemented her decision to leave.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess,” revealed Chelsea. “It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore.”

But that wasn’t the only reason why the 29-year-old made the choice to exit the popular MTV series.

Her 11-year-old daughter Aubree was also a contributing factor.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

“When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view,” continued Chelsea.

“I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

Will Chelsea Houska ever return to reality TV?

Despite her departure from Teen Mom 2, Chelsea has good memories of her time on the show.

And the family has remained close with the producers.

“I think we’ll always, always be close,” shared the former MTV personality.

“They were here in our house with our kids, seeing conversations about some personal things, and you just form a relationship with people and it truly is a meaningful relationship.”

These days Chelsea and her family of six–which includes husband Cole DeBoer and her four kids–spend their time exploring South Dakota.

For now, Chelsea is stepping away from reality TV but would she ever make a return?

“I always say that I would never go back to anything that’s about my kids’ personal life for sure. I don’t think I could do that,” she confessed.

However, “If something happened to be light-hearted and fun, I don’t think I would say no,” added the Teen Mom 2 alum.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.