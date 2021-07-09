Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry files lawsuit against Briana DeJesus for defamation amid ongoing feud

Kail Lowry has sued Briana DeJesus for defamation after claims that Kail “beat” Chris Lopez and broke into his mother’s home. Pic credit: MTV

The Teen Mom 2 feud between Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus lives on — with Kail now suing Briana for defamation.

Kail’s lawsuit comes after Briana made allegations about Kail physically assaulting her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, and breaking and entering into his mother’s home.

Court documents obtained by E! News reveal that Kail filed her case claiming that Briana, the defendant, “asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

Kail’s legal team said Briana’s statements were untrue, used to gain media attention, caused Kail ‘harm’

Kail’s legal team asserts that Briana’s comments were false, aimed at causing harm to Teen Mom 2 veteran, Kail, and were spoken for Briana’s own personal gain.

The lawyers said that Briana’s statements were made “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm.” adding “Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself.”

Briana had not responded to E! News’s attempts to reach out to her for comment at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Kail’s rep made a statement to E! News and said that Kail is looking for a swift resolution.

Kail alleges that Briana accused her of crimes ‘she never committed’

The statement read, “Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana DeJesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed.”

It continued, “Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court.”

After Kail was absent from the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana gave an interview and took to social media to give her take on why Kail was “cut” from the show.

“Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with her baby daddy that I was told she was trying to hide,” Briana said of Kail’s absence from the episode.

Kail was arrested last fall for allegedly punching her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, which wasn’t included in this season’s footage on Teen Mom 2.

Kail defended herself after Briana’s allegations, telling her fans, “So, I chose not to participate in tonight’s episode because I didn’t feel like the content that was being asked for was genuine or authentic to who I am.”

Kail added, “And furthermore, I don’t feel like I should be making a storyline out of Chris or Javi or Jo if I don’t feel like that is truly as much a part of my life as it would be made to seem on the show.”

Kail and Briana went back and forth in their never-ending feud

Briana didn’t stop there, however — she went on to give her own take on the story and made claims that Kail broke and entered into Chris Lopez’s mom’s house.

“Kail did not want to film about the situation with domestic violence, about her getting arrested, about her breaking and entering into [Chris’ mom’s] house. She didn’t want to film about her hitting Chris because Chris cut her son’s hair. She doesn’t want to film about any of that,” Briana told her followers.

Briana claimed that Kail broke and entered in Chris Lopez’s mom’s house. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Kail defended herself once again, shooting down Briana’s statements about breaking and entering into Chris’s mom’s house.

“I have never in my entire life broken and entered into anyone’s home. Nor have I ever been charged with breaking & entering. Ever,” Kail later told her followers of Briana’s accusations.

Kail addresses allegations of breaking and entering. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail is seeking compensation

Court documents addressed Briana’s allegations of Kail breaking and entering, with Kail’s legal team saying, “Lowry did not break into and enter the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother. Nor did Ms. Lowry beat Mr. Lopez.”

Kail is seeking compensation for both damages as well as legal fees and has requested a trial by jury.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.