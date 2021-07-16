Teen Mom 2 fans bash Briana DeJesus for promoting a serial killer on her t-shirt

Briana DeJesus is called out by Teen Mom viewers for wanting to wear a serial killer on her shirt. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus is coming under fire once again as Teen Mom 2 fans are questioning her judgment over a shirt she wants to wear after taking a recent trip to New Orleans.

While on vacation, Briana visited the Museum of Death, which has some pretty gruesome things on display including body bags, coffins, crime scene photos, artwork and letters from infamous serial killers, graphic car accident photos, and cannibalism displays.

If that isn’t strange enough, Briana bragged about her “obsession” with serial killers and her desire to wear a shirt with infamous murderer, John Wayne Gacy, on it.

For those who aren’t familiar with him, John Wayne Gacy was a convicted serial killer and sex offender who assaulted and brutally murdered around 33 young men and boys. He also worked at various children’s hospitals as a clown and appeared at charity events in costume.

Sounds like the perfect person and role model to be promoting on a t-shirt!

Briana shared in a Twitter post that she was “a little hesitant” and “a little nervous” to wear the shirt out in public. Hmm…we can’t imagine why that would be!

Teen Mom 2 fans bash Briana DeJesus for wanting to wear a serial killer on her shirt

Based on Briana’s latest post, it’s unclear whether she’s just going for shock value or whether she really thinks wearing a serial killer on her shirt is a good idea, but Teen Mom 2 fans wasted no time bashing her for the strange wardrobe choice.

A Teen Mom gossip page on Instagram @teenmomshaderoom, shared Briana’s tweet and followers did not hold back their judgment.

One follower noted how “glorifying” a person who killed several people was “in AWFUL taste.”

Another critic felt that Briana was “twisted” and wondered how much more she needed to do for people to see that.

One commenter shared that they loved to listen to true crime podcasts but “would never ever wear a serial killer tee.”

One person felt that Briana had “lost her mind.”

In probably one of the most notable comments on the situation, a follower mentioned how awful it would be to know someone who was killed by the serial killer and then having to see someone walking around with the killer’s face on their shirt.

Will Briana DeJesus wear the shirt or not?

While she was debating wearing the shirt out in public, it’s unclear whether Briana has decided to follow through with it or not.

Briana is no stranger to catching hate and criticism from Teen Mom 2 viewers but her latest post clearly has people questioning her morals. She has yet to respond to any of the comments.

Aside from Briana’s desire to promote a serial killer on her shirt, even the biggest true crime fans are a little uneasy about plastering a murderer’s face on their clothing.

Fans can stay tuned to see what Briana decides to do.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.