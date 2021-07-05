Teen Mom 2 fans are over Leah Messer’s ‘cringeworthy convos’ on the show

Teen Mom 2 fans said they’re growing bored of Leah Messer’s “cringeworthy convos” with her daughters on the show. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer, Teen Mom 2 veteran, has come under fire for sharing her “cringeworthy convos” with her daughters on the show.

Much of Leah’s storyline on the show recently has revolved around having talks with her girls and discussing her health issues.

Teen Mom released a preview clip for this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 that showed Leah having a conversation with her daughters, Aleeah, Ali and Addie.

Leah, who paired up with Kail Lowry recently to raise awareness for Ali’s disease, had a girls’ talk with her daughters.

The conversation centered around bringing potential partners into her daughters’ lives.

Teen Mom 2 fans are growing bored of Leah Messer’s ‘cringeworthy convos’

Teen Mom 2 viewers who watched the clip commented on the post, and many of them expressed that they were growing bored of Leah’s storylines on the show lately.

Some viewers felt as though Leah’s conversations with her daughters on Teen Mom 2 have become “cringeworthy” to watch.

“Is it just me or [is] Leah getting so predictable[?] What uncomfortable cringe worthy convo are we gonna have today? Next it’s going to be ‘do yall wanna talk about how babies are made?’ Or lets talk about sexuality’..at the park while I talk to Victoria and tell her I just want the girls to be oPeN with me,” One Teen Mom 2 viewer wrote in the comments.

Is Leah’s time up on Teen Mom 2?

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 felt as though Leah overshares information during her segments and commented, “Great, it’s over sharing time again.🙄👍🏽😒”

One Teen Mom 2 fan thought Leah’s time on the show has run its course and felt she should be let go from the cast.

“Time for “Teen Mom” to retire Leah. Nothing but a regular life which is great but entirely boring,” the fan commented.

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 was glad to see Leah get her life back on track — the MTV star overcame her battle with addiction to prescription pain pills — but still felt Leah’s storylines have become “boring.”

“She’s boring aka no drama… every episode is just her doing group therapy with her girls LOL. I’m glad she got her life together!!!! But now she’s boring lol,” wrote the fan.

Leah’s storyline has already been called ‘boring’ by Teen Mom 2 fans

Last month, Teen Mom 2 viewers voted and the majority agreed with Leah’s segments on the show are “boring.” Although Teen Mom 2 fans want to see the moms better their lives, when it comes to watching the show, they’re not as interested in the mundane content — they want the drama.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.