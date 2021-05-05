Leah Messer opens up about how going to rehab made her a better mom

Leah revealed that her treatment for drug addiction was the “best thing that could’ve ever happened to me.” Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer, Teen Mom 2 veteran, talked about seeking treatment for her drug addiction and how it helped her break “toxic patterns,” saying it was the “best thing that could’ve ever happened to” her.

Leah has been sharing her life with MTV viewers for 11 years, and her fans know that she’s been through a lot from relationship struggles, to raising a daughter with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, and her battle with addiction to prescription drugs.

After a botched spinal tap that happened during her daughter Addie’s birth, Leah experienced immense pain and when the doctor sent her home with prescription medication, she was soon taking more than she was prescribed.

Leah opened up about her choice to seek treatment for her addiction and how it helped her break ‘toxic patterns’

The 29-year-old mom of three said, “Honestly, being addicted to the pain medication that I was on and going to the treatment facility in Arizona, that was the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me — going to the treatment facility — because that’s where I really started to unwind these really toxic patterns that I was, in return, passing down to my kids unintentionally.”

“I wanted to break this cycle that we grew up in — in poverty and my mom being a single mom and all, but it really didn’t hit me until I went to the treatment facility and really started recognizing and working with different therapists,” she continued.

“And when I came home in 2015, I believe that’s when I was like, ‘Nah, it’s time to change our entire life around, kind of cut out even family members for a while.’ That’s probably what changed my perspective and really changed how I wanted to raise my daughters,” she added.

Leah’s daughters recently attended a Fairy Boss Mother’s Ball where they got to be princesses for a day while they explored their future careers dressed up in attire as their future selves.

When asked if she felt a sense of freedom in her recovery, the Teen Mom star answered, “I do. I absolutely do. It’s so liberating. It’s not only been liberating for me, but I feel like my entire family look up to me now Iike, ‘How are you doing it?’ Even my grandma.”

“My grandma has some heart-to-heart conversations and it’s definitely changed the entire dynamic of our family, she added. “They respect our boundaries now more so than they ever did, I would say that much.”

Leah also talked about her relationship with her exes, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert

“My relationship with both of them are great,” she continued. “We parent — when it comes to the kids, nothing more, nothing less. At the end of the day, we want our children to be successful and be healthy. So that’s our focus.”

When it comes to Corey and Jeremy’s relationship with each other, however, Leah claimed she didn’t know much.

“Hmmm… I have no idea,” she said. “They do their thing. I do my thing. And at the end of the day, that’s how we parent. If there’s something that comes up with the kids, that’s when we communicate really.”

Leah talked about her future with the Teen Mom franchise

“I see myself as always being branded with ‘Teen Mom’ on my forehead but I think honestly — I’m just focusing on other business avenues that I can take and I have some things coming up. So I hope that everyone stays tuned on all my social media accounts because I’m really excited for the next chapter — the next book!” She exclaimed.

Now that Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 has premiered this week, fans can catch up with Leah and find out how her recent health scare ended, and where her relationships are now.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.