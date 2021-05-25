Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer’s daughter Aleeah slammed for her attitude

Fans put Leah’s daughter Aleeah on blast for her behavior in a recent video. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer and her daughter Aleeah caught some flak over the weekend for some sassy attitude and yelling displayed in a video.

Some Teen Mom 2 fans were left feeling “shocked” at Aleeah’s behavior towards her mom, Leah, in the video.

Leah was preparing for her trip to Times Square in New York City to join her fellow cast members for the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion when she shared the video.

Leah’s daughter Aleeah yelled at her mom when she called her Gracie

When Leah referred to eldest twin, Aleeah, as Gracie (which she often does), Aleeah popped in the video to yell, “Don’t call me Gracie!”

Leah, who recently faced a COVID-19 scare in her family, seemed to laugh off her daughter’s reaction, and asked her, “Why?!”

Aleeah responded, “Because every time someone comes up to me they’re like, ‘Are you Grace from Teen Mom?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m Aleeah!’ and they’re like, ‘I don’t know that!’ and I’m like, ugh!” as she put her hands over the front of her face.

“So you don’t want to be called Gracie anymore?” Leah asked her daughter.

“I’m like two different people in the same body,” Aleeah told her mom.

Leah confirmed, “So you want to be called Aleeah?”

“Yes!” Aleeah replied.

Fans of the show took to Reddit to voice their opinions, many of them saying the video made them feel “uncomfortable.”

Leah’s fans spoke out on Reddit about her video with Aleeah. Pic credit: u/MerBAE/Reddit

“I don’t have kids but this would make me super uncomfortable as a parent,” another Reddit user commented.

Teen Mom 2 fans thought Leah and the rest of the Teen Mom parents should stop filming their kids: “I have kids and it would also make me uncomfortable. It’s time for these girls to make the right choice for their kids and step back[.]”

Leah’s fans felt “uncomfortable” after watching her video. Pic credit: u/MerBAE/Reddit

Fans of the show spoke out about Aleeah’s behavior in Leah’s video

“Are people surprised by this? She’s famous. That’s what happens when you have your kids on national TV their whole lives,” voiced another Reddit user.

One fan of the show thought that Leah uses her daughters to help her make money: “Leah definitely eats it up. If he’s girls asked to quit filming I don’t think she would allow it, she needs the money. “

Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out about Leah’s video on Reddit. Pic credit: u/MerBAE/Reddit

Leah was in New York City last week to film the Teen Mom 2 reunion, along with her cast mates Kail Lowry, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.

However, Ashley Jones didn’t make it to Times Square to film in person, but was allowed to film her segment virtually, which reportedly upset Leah.

Leah had some scheduling conflicts and flight delays, but still made it in time to film even if only for 12 hours.

She and BFF Kail Lowry recently hinted at a new project they’ve been working on, and Leah shared a pic from the reunion, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.