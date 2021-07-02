Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry teams up with costar Leah Messer for fundraiser for daughter Ali’s rare disease

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry team up for fundraiser. Pic credit:MTV

Teen Mom 2 stars Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry have teamed up for a great cause and it’s heartwarming to see the two reality stars coming together.

As fans of the MTV show are aware, Leah has three kids including twin girls Ali and Aleeah. After their birth, Leah found out that twin Ali had a genetic disease that was finally diagnosed years later as a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

We’ve seen how the illness has affected Ali’s life as it causes loss of muscle mass and progressive weakness. Sometimes the 11-year-old has to use a wheelchair because even walking can be a challenge. It’s even more difficult for Ali to have to watch her twin sister Aleeah engage in all the physical activities that she is not able to do.

But her mom Leah is working tirelessly for more research into the rare diseases and hopefully find a cure, and her castmate Kailyn Lowry is helping her on this journey.

Leah Messer teams up with Kailyn Lowry

Leah has teamed up with Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera via their Baby Mamas no Drama podcast to raise awareness about Ali’s disease. But the Teen Mom 2 stars are doing even more than that! Leah posted the information on her Instagram page recently and shared with fans that the trio also created limited-edition shirts for purchase to also raise money for the cause.

“SURPRISE! Ali and I have teamed up with @kaillowry@veeautifyme + @babymamasnodramapodcast to raise money for @cureraredisease to continue research into finding a treatment and ultimately a cure for Ali’s disease as well as other rare diseases,” wrote Leah. “Pre-orders for the limited edition shirts are live…”

The MTV star urged her followers, “Please support in any way you can! Purchase a shirt, make a donation, share this with your family and friends, no amount of support is too small. We thank you all so much and love you!”

Leah Messer gets overwhelming support with her fundraiser

As it turns out, people were more than willing to assist the Teen Mom 2 stars in their fundraising efforts, and Leah was overwhelmed by the support. The limited-edition shirts quickly sold out and Leah shared an emotional video and thanked people for their support of Ali.

“It took so long to find Ali’s diagnosis and then to start fundraising for more research and potentially a cure and then to be able to help so many other people and just to see friends and family, like my people show up for us is just like, we will forever be grateful,” noted Leah through tears.

She added, “I’m an emotional wreck and I’m trying to be so vulnerable and whatever but…I just wanna say thank you guys and we love you guys from the bottom of my heart, Everyone that’s supported us through thick and thin, through the bad, through it all.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.