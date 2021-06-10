Fans of Teen Mom 2 couldn’t help but notice how much Leah Messer’s girls look like certain family members. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out on Leah Messer’s parenting, her daughter Ali’s grownup attitude, and pointed out who the tween looks like.

Teen Mom shared a clip from the show on their Instagram page with the scene when Leah’s daughter, Ali, got her new wheelchair.

Ali has a rare type of muscular dystrophy called Titin Myotonic. The disorder causes loss of muscle and increased weakness in the body.

Leah and Corey decided that it was best Ali start using a wheelchair more, since she’s fallen more than usual recently.

Teen Mom 2 fans praised Leah’s daughter Ali’s attitude

Leah and Ali sat down for a mother-daughter heart-to-heart talk about her new wheelchair. Fans of the show couldn’t help but notice eleven-year-old Ali’s mature attitude towards her disease.

While Leah exhibited symptoms of worry, Ali remained calm and reassured her mom that she would be fine, whether she needed to use her wheelchair or not.

One fan of the show felt that Ali looks like Leah’s mom, Dawn, and praised the preteen’s attitude.

“Ali has always had a special place in my heart. I love her determination. I don’t see Corey at all in her. She looks exactly like Leah’s mom. She seems more reserved and laid back,” noted one fan of the show.

Teen Mom 2 fans commented on Leah’s parenting and her daughters. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Fans praised Leah for her parenting

“Ali is one of the strongest lil girls I know and she is absolutely precious ❤️ [you’re] doing an amazing job raising these girls Leah,” commented another fan of Teen Mom 2.

“Aaaww she is a sweet kid! Good job as a mom,” another commenter said, praising Leah’s parenting skills.

One more fan felt Ali resembled Leah’s mom, as well as her dad, Corey.

“She looks like Leah’s mom and Corey,” they wrote.

Leah has managed to stay out of the Teen Mom 2 feud

Fans have commented lately that Leah’s storyline on the show has become a bit dry, but sometimes that’s a good thing.

Boring often means free of drama, and that seems to be the case with Leah. While the rest of her castmates have been involved in a feud over what is filmed for the show, Leah has laid low.

The MTV star has been busy lately, working on obtaining her real estate license. Leah also hinted at a business venture in the works with her castmate and BFF, Kail Lowry, but has yet to spill the tea.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.