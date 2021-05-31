Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer’s daughter Ali has testing that could be a ‘step towards a cure’

Leah Messer announced that her daughter, Ali, is undergoing testing that could facilitate a cure for her rare disease. Pic credit: MTV

Veteran Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer announced that her daughter, Ali, is undergoing testing that could pave the way for a cure for her rare form of muscular dystrophy.

Fans of the show know that Ali, who is twin sisters with Aleeah, was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, called titin myopathy muscular dystrophy, after years of searching for answers.

Leah shared that Ali’s muscle biospy could help others

The 29-year-old mom of three shared a post on Instagram, including a picture of Ali posing in an off-white lace dress and brown strappy sandals, with her hands on her hips.

The MTV star captioned her pic, “We’re so excited to document this part of our journey with all of you: Alis muscle biopsy from 2012 was recently sent to a lab at OSU for new gene therapy testing, possibly a step towards a cure.”

“If her biopsy responds positively, it could potentially unlock doors for many others. So I partnered with a non-profit organization, @cureraredisease and organizing fundraising events to raise money for rare neuromuscular diseases like Alis.”

Leah asked her followers for ideas for fundraisers for rare neuromuscular diseases

“Do you guys have any ideas? I had an idea to do something on social media similar to the ice bucket challenge for ALS. I also enjoyed being a part of the obstacle course and color run events in the past. We’re open to all possibilities 🤞🏼”

Ali was diagnosed in 2014 with titin myopathy muscular dystrophy, an extremely rare form of the disease, with just over 100 cases worldwide. Earlier this year, Leah tweeted about the disorder and its statistics.

Pic credit: @LeahMesser/Twitter

“There are now over 100 cases of Titin Myopathy Muscular Dystrophy worldwide. & research is showing a life expectancy of around 70 years, as long as there are no signs of heart or lung failure. This news brought hope to our family,” Leah wrote on Twitter.

Health issues have been at the forefront of Leah’s storyline this season

Leah admitted that filming her breast cancer scare for the show made her nervous and “fearful” and she admitted that it was “difficult” for her to open up about it.

So far this season, Leah’s family also faced a COVID-19 scare after her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, contracted the virus after their daughter, Addie, had spent time with him.

Despite her family’s health challenges, Leah continues to march on, and recently announced that she’s working on obtaining her real estate license. The MTV personality also hinted at a project in the works with her BFF, Kail Lowry.

Leah’s fans can catch up with the rest of her storyline this season tomorrow night on a new episode of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.