Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t happy with where the show is headed amid plummeting ratings

Teen Mom 2 fans are calling the show a “snoozefest” after plummeting ratings reflect the show’s lackluster storylines.

This season on Teen Mom 2, viewers were met with a new cast, as Chelsea Houska left the series and was replaced by newbie Ashley Jones.

Teen Mom 2’s ratings are at their lowest ever

Since Ashley’s addition to the cast, ratings have plummeted to the lowest they’ve ever been since its inception in 2011.

Once reeling in over 1 million weekly viewers, the show seems to have lost its viewers’ interest.

In addition to new castmate Ashley Jones, original cast members Kail Lowry and Leah Messer are joined by Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.

Viewers are bored with Teen Mom 2

One Teen Mom 2 fan created a thread on Reddit titled, “Aight, I’m Out…” and told fellow fans of the show, “That’s it. This show is too contrived and boring now. I can’t bear to hear anymore of Leah’s monologues about COVID safety.”

The post continued, “I’m sorry but I don’t watch this show to gain PCOS awareness…(round two) and Briana’s next episode seems like it’s going to revolve around a wasp being in the house. Riveting. MTV, give me old school Teen Mom s**t show reality TV or just give up. Actually, just give up.”

Teen Mom 2 fans want to see more drama

One fan who commented on the thread said they want to see drama on the show, not ordinary, day-to-day events.

“Honestly I don’t know who’s decision it is to keep this snoozefest alive,” the fan wrote, “The only drama that happens now is normal day to day stuff that most mums experience on a daily, like deciding [whether] or not to take your kid to the doctor, getting rid of the bug in the house, letting your kid choose wallpaper. Snore. I feel like I’m just watching my own life. We wanna see the affairs, screaming matches and poor choices, not this.”

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 thought the show should have more “juicy storylines.”

“MTV is dumb. They make the show and storylines to appease the moms, NOT the viewers. It’s so backwards. They leave all the juicy storylines off the air. And then they wonder why ratings are low,” they commented.

One Reddit user commented, “Yesssss! I beyond agree that this show has turned into a living snooze button!!!!”

They added, “I come to MTVs Teen Mom for my poor decision making, wrong boyfriend loving, & family disruption, s**t show!”

Does Teen Mom 2 need another change in cast members?

One fan of the show admitted that they don’t watch Teen Mom 2 anymore, but instead head to Reddit for interesting content: “I haven’t watched the show in years. The drama that gets recorded on this sub is more than enough for me, it’s usually way more interesting anyways. Plus memes.”

Another fan jokingly replied, “If you stop watching, how will you know if Isaac finds his passion or not!!??!?”

The May 25 episode of Teen Mom 2, featuring Kail’s storyline with her son Isaac picking out tile, brought in just over half a million viewers, at 520,000. For reference, when Jenelle Evans was still part of the cast, her presence helped garner an average of 900,000 viewers per episode.

With ratings dropping and Jenelle looking for work, some fans have wondered if Jenelle Evans might replace Ashley Jones. Fans of the show have spoken, and they want MTV to bring the drama.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.