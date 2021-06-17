Could Jenelle Evans be replacing Ashley Jones on Teen Mom 2?

Ashley Jones might be the reason Teen Mom 2 ratings have fallen — so will she be replaced by Jenelle Evans? Pic credit: MTV

Since Ashley Jones has joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, ratings have plummeted and it has some wondering if former cast member Jenelle Evans will be replacing her.

Ratings for the longstanding reality TV show have taken a nose dive since Chelsea Houska’ departure.

After 10 seasons with the franchise, Chelsea walked away to focus on her family and business ventures, while Ashley Jones filled her spot.

The current cast includes veterans Kail Lowry and Leah Messer, along with Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

Teen Mom 2’s viewership is at an all-time low

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Teen Mom 2 has reported its lowest ratings, ever, with its June 1 episode.

Bringing in a measly 500,000 viewers, the episode paled in comparison to its viewership from two years ago, when the show was bringing in nearly 900,000 views per episode.

Some fans of the show blame boring storylines for the dismal ratings. Kail Lowry would disagree that her storyline is boring, however, after she claimed that hers “will never die out.”

Would Kail’s absence affect ratings on Teen Mom 2?

Kail was absent from last week’s episode, igniting a Teen Mom 2 feud. Briana DeJesus called out Kail for not filming her “humiliating” moments, particularly a domestic violence incident.

During filming last year, Kail was arrested for allegedly punching her baby daddy Chris Lopez in the head when he cut their son Lux’s hair without her consent.

Briana felt it was unfair that Kail didn’t have to air her dirty laundry, unlike Briana, who let the world know she contracted an STD from her baby daddy, Luis Hernandez.

Some fans feel the change in Teen Mom 2 cast members had a huge impact on ratings

Although fans often complained that Chelsea’s storyline was “boring,” her absence has been felt in the ratings. Could it mean that Ashley Jones might be fired from the show?

Another former cast mate, love her or hate her, who brought in plenty of viewers is Jenelle Evans. Would she replace Ashley to boost ratings?

Two years ago, Jenelle was cut from Teen Mom 2 after her husband David Eason shot and killed their family’s dog, Nugget, and ratings have dropped ever since.

Jenelle said she’s open to working with MTV again

Jenelle even mentioned that she would be open to working with MTV again, if the opportunity presented itself under the right circumstances.

Last month, Jenelle appeared on The Candace Owens Show. Candace asked Jenelle if she would ever consider working for MTV again.

“I’m open to opportunities,” the former reality TV star revealed. She added, “Probably not the same show, but I’m open to talking to any networks like I said and we would have to have long discussions.”

Although Jenelle attracts plenty of attention off-camera, the numbers show that she brought in viewers. So now, the question is: would you watch Teen Mom 2 if Jenelle replaced Ashley?

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.