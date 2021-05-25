Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans to appear on the Candace Owens Show for ‘exclusive’ interview since MTV contract expired

Jenelle Evans said she’ll be appearing on The Candace Owens Show on Tuesday evening. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans announced that she’ll be appearing on The Candace Owens Show tonight.

The 29-year-old mom of three took to her TikTok account to share the news with her 1.6 million followers on Monday night.

In the video, set to the song Celebrate the Good Times by Mason, Jenelle was seen traveling with husband David Eason, showing the couple’s luggage, riding in the car, and flying in a plane.

More footage showed inside Jenelle and David’s hotel room, riding to the studio after hair and makeup glam, arriving at the studio, and Jenelle and Candace stopping for a pic backstage.

Jenelle’s segment airs tonight at 9PM EST

Jenelle captioned her video, “Tomorrow I’ll be on the #CandaceShow at 9pm EST to discuss a lot!”

On Instagram, The Candace Owens show shared a story that included an advertisement that Jenelle would be featured on tonight’s episode at 9 PM ET.

The Candace Owens Show also shared a clip of Candace herself talking to the camera, saying, “Alright, guys, that is a wrap on Episode 11. You’re definitely gonna want to check it out.”

“Jenelle Evans from Teen Mom is out of her contract with MTV and can talk about her experiences, continuing this conversation about teenagers and being bullied,” she added.

Candace, a political commentator and activist, also shared Jenelle’s TikTok video on her IG stories. Jenelle mentioned her contract with MTV in a fan Q&A earlier this month when she said it was up May 21.

Jenelle called Candace ‘super sweet’ and ‘very respectful’

Jenelle took to Instagram later this afternoon and added her TikTok video as a post and captioned it, “Have nothing but great things to say about @realcandaceowens and the @candaceshow team! She was super sweet and very respectful.”

“I thanked her a million times for giving me this opportunity to speak,” she continued. “To see what topics we covered make sure to check it out only on @realdailywire TONIGHT AT 9PM EST! [strong emoji] [heart-eyes emoji] #GirlPower”

Jenelle mentioned her contract a couple of weekends ago when a fan asked about Jenelle getting her own show and said, “Have you ever thought about having your own reality show since you got fired from Teen mom 2?”

Jenelle answered, “Yes, but I’m in contract until May 21st WHICH IS NEXT WEEK[.]”

After her firing in 2019, Jenelle has hinted at several business ventures, including a failed podcast called GirlS**t, from which she denied getting fired.

Recently, Jenelle alleged that her sister sold her out to the tabloids, and shared that the two have a strained relationship.

Although Jenelle no longer films for Teen Mom 2, fans of the show can catch up with the rest of the cast, with a new episode also airing tonight.

