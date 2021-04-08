Jenelle Evans goes on tirade, claims she has a contract proving she was a producer on GirlS**t podcast

When a Teen Mom 2 fan called out Jenelle Evans for claiming she was a producer on the GirlS**t podcast and couldn’t be canceled, Jenelle fired back, still claiming she was a producer and had the paperwork to prove it.
On April 1, Jenelle tweeted, “I’m a producer LOL can’t cancel me” after a fan pointed out that she was fired from the GirlS**t podcast before she even got started.
Another fan replied with a link to an article in which Deavan Clegg of 90 Day Fiance confirmed Jenelle was fired. Jenelle claimed that regardless what Deavan thinks, she’s still a producer.
Jenelle threw shade at Deavan Clegg, claiming she signed producer paperwork
Yesterday Janelle tweeted, “Not true. I am a producer no matter what she thinks. I know what paperwork I signed.”
A little over an hour later, Jenelle responded to another follower who questioned that she was telling the truth about being a producer.
They wrote, “So why haven’t you showed the receipts?if you signed paperwork you should have a copy and put this situation to rest”
Join Us On Facebook!
Once again, Jenelle fired back and said, “Lmfao yeah let me just post my contract for the entire world to see. HELL NO” with a crying-laughing emoji.
Just three minutes later, Jenelle responded again to the same follower who asked her to show receipts.
Jenelle promised her followers that the ‘truth will come out’
Jenelle tweeted, “But yes… the truth will come out sooner rather than later. I promise” with a thumbs-up emoji.
Jenelle first announced she was going to be part of the new GirlS**t podcast at the end of March. She promoted it in an interview with Us Weekly when she said, “Basically, it’s going to be a girls group podcast. It’s going to be very diverse.”
“We got influencers from all different platforms, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, you name it. I think it’s gonna be really fun because we’re gonna bring any topic to the table, unfiltered opinions, and we’re just gonna have conversations.”
News of Jenelle’s firing broke on April Fools’ Day
Jenelle was fired on April Fools’ Day, although it was no joke. Deavan claimed that Jenelle was fired due to the scandals she’s been involved with and said Jenelle was never a producer.
Jenelle denied being fired from the podcast but has yet to explain her side of the story
Jenelle took to her Instagram stories to deny being fired from the podcast. She claimed that she “hand chose” Deavan to be part of the podcast and claimed she would still record a podcast because her fans want to hear from her.
Jenelle claimed that she would record a vlog explaining her side of the story, but she hasn’t produced anything yet on her YouTube page.
Teen Mom 2 returns Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.
- Jenelle Evans goes on tirade, claims she has a contract proving she was a producer on GirlS**t podcast - 8th April 2021
- Sister Wives fan points out difference in Kody Brown’s demeanor talking with Robyn vs. Christine - 8th April 2021
- Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd goes off on her sister after stressing about VLCAD testing - 8th April 2021