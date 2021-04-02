Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans denies being fired from her podcast

Jenelle Evans denied she was fired from her podcast. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans, formerly of Teen Mom 2, claimed that she wasn’t fired from her new podcast gig, GirlS**t.

Things were finally starting to look up for the 29-year-old former reality star. She promoted the podcast GirlS**t earlier this week, in collaboration with Deavan Clegg from 90 Day Fiance.

But things took a turn yesterday when she was reportedly fired from the podcast, and it wasn’t an April Fools’ Day joke.

Jenelle took to Instagram to explain her side of the story

In a series of Instagram stories, Jenelle explained her version of what happened.

Jenelle claimed she “hand chose” Deavan to be part of the podcast and claimed she was Deavan’s producer. She told the camera, “With that being said, I am not fired.”

She continued to talk as though she was still part of the cast and even implied she would be recording later in the day.

She said, “We don’t know what’s gonna be happening with the podcast right now, but I do know as soon as I get home, I have all the equipment to set up mine.”

She claimed she was going to get the podcast “up and going” because her fans want to “hear from” her. She thanked her followers for their support and promised they’d hear from her soon.

Jenelle made good on her promise only to take it back

She went through with her promise that fans would hear from her, and shared a swipe-up to a YouTube video. Jenelle said the docuseries would go into detail about the “past drama” and “allegations that everybody is hearing.”

There is no YouTube video specific to the podcast allegations just yet, however.

At the launch party for the GirlS**t podcast earlier this week, Jenelle was absent. She blamed “cancel culture” for her absence and instead went out to dinner with her husband, David Eason.

Jenelle took to her Instagram stories to explain why she felt she was uninvited.

She said, “You know the cancel culture s**t, that’s basically why. So I’m going to sip this drink – oh s**t I’m out – and you guys enjoy yourself at the party.”

The podcast’s Instagram page acknowledged that Jenelle would be absent from their launch party. They shared a story that read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jenelle Evans will not be attending tonight. We still welcome you and your plus one to come and enjoy yourselves with the cast!!”

Jenelle then posted a TikTok video to her Instagram account, mocking the fact that she was allegedly fired because of her husband David’s actions in the past.

She captioned the video, “Everyone hates @easondavid88 but ‘Life’s a betch and here’s here dude.'”

Jenelle followed up with another video on Instagram earlier today. She posted a pic of herself getting glammed up with the caption, “Inspiration comes in many weird ways. Sometimes you will get put through hell many times in your life but you have to pick yourself back up to shine.”

“Always listen to your intuition. Never forget who you are and always stand your ground!”

Jenelle changed her mind about the ‘right time’ to tell her story

She addressed a fan who asked about the YouTube video she promised to her followers.

Jenelle said “now is not the time” to tell her side of the story. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

The fan asked, “Can you make a youtube video about what happened between you and that podcast group?”

Jenelle replied, “Yes, but now is not the time.”

In the meantime, fans will be holding out for Jenelle to release her YouTube video addressing her version of events.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.