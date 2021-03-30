Jenelle misses Teen Mom 2 but is focusing on her new project. Pic credit: TLC and @Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has been promoting her new Girl S**t podcast, and it may include Deavan Clegg from 90 Day Fiance.

Jenelle keeps herself busy with various projects since being fired from MTV nearly two years ago. Although she does miss Teen Mom 2, Jenelle remains focused on building her brand and taking control of the narrative surrounding her life.

What is Jenelle Evans new podcast Girl S**t podcast?

The latest way Jenelle has taken control of telling her story involves a new podcast, Girl S**t. Jenelle promoted her latest project in an interview with Us Weekly.

“Basically, it’s going to be a girls group podcast,” Jenelle stated. “It’s going to be very diverse. We got influencers from all different platforms, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, you name it. I think it’s gonna be really fun because we’re gonna bring any topic to the table, unfiltered opinions, and we’re just gonna have conversations.”

One of the reasons for the podcast name, Girl S**t, is that there will be several hosts. It’s not only Jenelle talking to influences but rather a group of women with varying backgrounds.

The lifestyle podcast has two strict policies, though. Anything goes in terms of what will be discussed, but the conversation must remain positive and uplifting.

“Nothing’s off-limits. Also, we want to build women up and empower women. That’s like one of the main focuses we have,” the former Teen Mom 2 star shared.

Jenelle wants to create Girl S**t podcast

Not only will Jenelle be one of the hosts on the podcast, but she’s also one of the producers. Jenelle teased the goal is to build a new brand around Girl S**t to help empower women.

“I am a co-producer of this. It’s going to be a brand,” Jenelle expressed. “We don’t just want to do podcasts. We’re going to film the podcast. We’re going to put it on YouTube. We’re going to have TikTok. We’re going to have a whole merch line, so we’re looking in the long term this being a really big brand.”

The MTV personality admits she’s thrilled to be part of the brand, especially since her opinions matter now.

Former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans’ new Girl S**t podcast appears to have another reality TV face attached to it. 90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg’s also involved with the project.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup captured Jenelle and Deavan promoting the podcast together on their Instagram stories. Plus, a promotional post on the official Instagram for Girl S**t podcast lists Deavan as one of the women involved.

Girl S**t podcast launches April 1. It will be available on Spotify and Apple. Plus, Jenelle shared all of the hosts will be promoting it across various social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.