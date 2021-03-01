Jenelle Evans denies David Eason ever abused her, shares this ridiculous reason for restraining order

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle continues to stand by David despite their past drama. Pic credit: @JenelleEvans/Instagram

Jenelle Evans has denied David Eason ever abused her. The Teen Mom 2 alum shared the ridiculous reason for the restraining order.

There’s no question that Jenelle and David have a turbulent history. They continuously fight, break up and get back together. In October 2019, after fighting for their kids in court following David killing Jenelle’s dog, Jenelle temporarily split from her husband.

The MTV personality briefly moved with her son Kaiser and daughter Ensley to Nashville. Jace, Jenelle’s oldest child, stayed in North Carolina with her mother, who has custody of the young boy.

David and Jenelle reconciled in March 2020. Jenelle moved with her children back to North Carolina to be with her husband. She has now opened up regarding that time in her YouTube docu-series, Addicted to Growth.

Jenelle was fearful of David’s reaction to the restraining order.

When Jenelle left David in 2019, she got a restraining order against him. At the time, Jenelle claimed she was afraid for the safety of herself and her children.

The Teen Mom 2 alum reflected on getting the restraining order as she watched old footage of herself at the police station filing the paperwork.

“After I filled the no contact order against David. I was really scared and nervous because I wasn’t sure of how he was going to react. I didn’t know if he was going to freak out,” Jenelle recalled.

One reason Jenelle was worried about David’s reaction was that the restraining order prevented him from seeing their daughter Ensley. Jenelle knew her husband wouldn’t be happy with the situation.

What is the ridiculous reason Jenelle filed for a restraining order?

In her YouTube series, Jenelle shared it wasn’t fear of David that prompted her to take legal action. She felt it was the only way to get the space they needed from each other.

“I wanted to do this to get space between us,” she stated. “And I know at the time he didn’t take it like that, but that was my intention. And I wasn’t about to explain myself because every time we would talk, we would just butt heads and argue.”

Jenelle further denied David has ever abused her. Although she has called 911 several times because of her husband’s violent outbursts, she stands by her claims he isn’t abusive.

Since Jenelle Evans and David Eason have reunited, the former Teen Mom 2 star has been gushing over him on social media. The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary last September and continue to remind people they are not perfect. They are learning and growing.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.