Jenelle Evans blocked by Barbara Evans after Jace custody lies exposed

Jenelle Evans claimed her mother Barbara Evans has blocked her after their fight about Jace’s custody Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara Evans have been at odds lately over the custody of Jenelle’s oldest son Jace.

Barbara has maintained custody of Jace since he was a baby because of Jenelle’s poor choices as a teenager.

Recently, even though Barbara has legal custody of Jace, he’s been splitting time between her and Jenelle. He’s lived with Barbara during weekdays and has lived with Jenelle every other weekend.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Last week, Jenelle went on TikTok and posted a video where she claimed that she had full custody of Jace. After the video was published, Barbara quickly shut down the claim and told TMZ that it was not true and she continued to maintain custody.

Jenelle and Barbara have been back and forth with each other as Jenelle accused her mother of being a liar and said she could no longer trust her because she went to the media behind her back.

Things have gotten so bad, that Jenelle said her mother has blocked her from communicating with her.

Barbara blocks Jenelle

Jenelle posted a video to her YouTube channel and talked about how Barbara reportedly blocked her after they fought about Jace’s custody.

Jenelle said, “I’m pretty mad right now. I”m pretty pissed off. I’m not gonna lie to y’all. Jace was living with me the past week and now circumstances have changed. Why have they changed? Because my mom can’t put down her pride.”

She said that Jace had stayed with her all week until the two of them began battling with each other. She claimed that Barbara insisted on picking up Jace after school but Jenelle did not want to force Jace to go back and forth and wanted him to remain with her full-time.

Jenelle alleged that Barbara’s lawyer told her she could be found in contempt of court if she let Jace go back with her full-time before the custody agreement had been legally updated. She also said Barbara didn’t want Jace to stop living with her because it would affect her Medicaid payments.

Jenelle couldn’t believe that her mother would do something like this to her.

She continued, “What hurts the most is that this is my own mother doing this to me. Back and forth, back and forth. This is why I don’t fight for Jace because when I think I can civilly get along with her and then when I get close enough and actually get him, she takes him away from me again.”

Barbara claims Jace has behavior issues

Jenelle cited Jace’s uncontrollable behavior as a reason why Barbara originally sent him to live with her.

Barbara allegedly couldn’t handle his poor behavior anymore and reportedly agreed to allow him to live with Jenelle because of it.

Jenelle said, “It was really bad, and we’re not going into detail about that because it’s no one’s business but Jace’s. But you know, my mom couldn’t handle it and his behavior was horrible. The things he was doing was horrible and that’s all we’re saying about that.”

Jenelle claimed that Barbara thought he was having the behavior problems because of the pandemic and threatened to send him away to a boarding school if the behavior continued.

Jenelle continues to insist that she is telling the truth about the entire ordeal and that she can no longer trust her mother.

Jenelle allegedly hasn’t spoken to Barbara in several days. She reported that Barbara has continued to try and convince her not to file custody paperwork with the court.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.