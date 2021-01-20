Teen Mom 2 fans are clowning Jenelle Evans after mother Barbara sets the record straight about Jace

Fans clown Jenelle Evans after Barbara Evans sets the record straight on who has custody of Jace Pic credit: MTV

Not long ago, Jenelle Evans went on her TikTok to tell fans watching Teen Mom 2 for the first time not to judge her for the poor decisions she made ten years ago and assured them that she has changed and done a lot of growing up since those days.

In addition to insisting that she finally had her life together, she also told her followers that she had custody of her oldest son Jace.

Jenelle has custody of her son Kaiser, who she shares with her ex Nathan Griffith and her daughter Ensley, who she shares with her husband David Eason.

Jace has been in the custody of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, since he was a baby.

Shortly following the TikTok video, Barbara told TMZ that the custody agreement had not changed and she still maintained custody of Jace.

She said that Jenelle “misspoke” about the situation. She explained that Jace sometimes spends 3 or 4 days at a time at Jenelle’s house for a change of scenery during the pandemic.

After Barbara set the record straight, fans had a lot to say to Jenelle.

Fans clown Jenelle

Fans wasted no time throwing hate Jenelle’s way after the truth was revealed.

One follower posted on Twitter and said they felt bad for Jace because of the chaotic environment he’s being raised in. They said, “I feel bad for this child. So much drama and turbulence.”

Fan feels bad for Jace and the environment he is growing up in. Pic credit:@SchultzLincoln/Twitter

Another fan made fun of Jenelle because her mother had to reach out to TMZ to clear the air. The fan said, “If your Mom sets you straight by calling up TMZ you might be Jenelle Evans.”

A fan makes fun of Jenelle Evans because her mother had to call TMZ to set the record straight about who had custody of Jace Pic credit:@j_evans1219/Twitter

Another fan was happy to see Jenelle being called out by Barbara and thinks Jenelle is a pathological liar.

A fan is happy Jenelle got called out by Barbara Evans for lying Pic credit:@Ttcombs1/Twitter

Jenelle says she can’t trust her mother

According to The Ashley Jenelle said she can no longer trust her mother because she spoke to the media behind her back.

Jenelle has continued to insist that her story is true and said that Jace was moving in with her because her mother couldn’t handle his behavior.

Jenelle said she was upset that her mother didn’t give her a heads up about reaching out to TMZ and she felt it put a dent in their relationship and she can no longer trust her.

Barbara has yet to speak further on the issue at hand, but fans continue to have a field day making fun of Jenelle because of the incident.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.