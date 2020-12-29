Jenelle Evans asks new Teen Mom 2 viewers to stop sending hate after MTV series debuts on Netflix

Jenelle Evans is being faced with a brand new slew of hateful and mean comments following the addition of Teen Mom 2 to Netflix.

The MTV show has early seasons on the streaming platform, and back then, Jenelle was even more of a hot mess than she is today.

After a decade of living through the judgment and comments, Jenelle Evans is getting another wave from viewers who hadn’t seen it on the first run through.

What are viewers seeing?

Earlier seasons of Teen Mom 2 show Jenelle Evans verbally abusing her mom, Barbara Evans, partying and drinking, getting arrested, and ultimately leaving her son Jace to be raised by her mother.

It was a rough time for Jenelle and her decisions weren’t making things any better. She was lying to her mom and going out with friends. When things fell apart with Jace’s dad, Andrew, it was like she spiraled out of control.

The early years were the jumpstart to viewers’ opinions about Jenelle Evans now. On Twitter, she spoke out about the comments she has been receiving, revealing that people are just now seeing what her life was like 10 years ago.

She said, “Please stop sending hate just because this is the first time you’ve seen TM2. This was from 10 years ago. I have grown a lot since then, learned lots of lessons, and hope all of you were able to relate. Feel like I’m reliving everything all over again with the comments I receive.”

Why is Jenelle Evans no longer on Teen Mom 2?

It has been a full season without Jenelle Evans on the cast of Teen Mom 2. After several incidents with her and her husband, David Eason, the network said enough was enough.

While she claims she was fired over David’s killing of their dog, Nugget, viewers had been begging the network to cut her off for years, but after a few domestic calls to 911 and other things aired on social media, it was time for the reality TV personality to move on.

For a while, she denied that he had even killed their dog. Eventually, they did reveal the truth, and it didn’t surprise anyone. And, after leaving David and putting out a restraining order against him, Jenelle Evans reconciled with her husband and the couple remains married and living on “the land” at the present time.

For now, Jenelle will likely continue to field hateful comments and accusations as more and more viewers tune into Netflix and watch the early seasons.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.