Jenelle Evans officially back together with David Eason, living in North Carolina again

Ever since Jenelle Evans and David Eason were spotted together earlier this year, Teen Mom 2 fans have been speculating about whether they were getting back together or not. Now, we know what’s going on and it came straight from Jenelle’s mouth.

In a recent YouTube Q&A — which was likely done to drive even more traffic to Jenelle’s channel — she dropped a bomb on fans. Well, not a huge bomb, since many have figured that Jenelle and David have been flirting with reconciliation for months.

Jenelle back in North Carolina

During the Q&A, Jenelle read a question from a fan that asked how she was doing. She took that opportunity to tell fans all about not only how she’s doing but where she’s living.

“Since being back in North Carolina I’ve been keeping busy trying to keep my YouTube updated, social media and I’ve just been chilling out, taking care of the kids,” Jenelle told her fans. “Cleaning the house, cleaning, cleaning, cleaning like a mad woman because of this virus.”

Jenelle and David back together

Then, when asked, “Are you back with David,” Jenelle decided to be honest.

“Yes,” Jenelle admitted. “Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we’re taking it slowly. Yes, I know I came back to North Carolina, yes I’m living here permanently now.”

Previously, Jenelle had been dancing around whether she would even consider taking David Eason back. Now, we have a definitive answer.

The reason for Jenelle and David working things out may seem silly to many. She explained that they decided to come back to North Carolina because she couldn’t afford to pay a mortgage and rent. Since she owns the house in North Carolina, Jenelle decided to pack up her kids and move back there, giving up their apartment in Nashville.

Jenelle went on to give details, explaining that rent in Nashville was $1,700 a month and the mortgage on the house is $1,000 per month. She can’t keep paying both.

Jenelle also claimed that Ensley and Kaiser missed the land and wanted to be back with their ducks and other animals.

One of the more shocking things that Jenelle revealed is that she and the kids have been back on the land for two months now, so she may as well just give up the apartment and stay there.

That’s a huge change from her previous claims that she and David weren’t even spending time together less than two months ago.

She also claimed that David has never abused her or the kids and that they are trying to keep a positive outlook on everything that is going on.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus and is expected to return later this year.