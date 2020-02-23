Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans hasn’t completely closed the door on getting back together with David Eason

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle Evans surprised everyone when she announced that she was leaving David Eason.

In the announcement she shared on October 31, 2019, she revealed that she had taken the necessary steps to start a separation.

At the time, she didn’t explain what led her to the decision, but that it had been made.

It would later be revealed that she had moved to Nashville and that she filed a restraining order to protect herself and the kids.

However, it only took a few months before Jenelle and David would be spotted together again in Nashville.

Jenelle Evans asks fans to only believe her

Of course, the rumors started to surface and Jenelle had to address it again. But people didn’t believe that they weren’t getting back together. She was back on the property they once shared and seemed fine, considering she had just had a restraining order in place.

Now, Evans is speaking out to Teen Mom Talk Now about her current situation with David. And as it turns out, the door is still somewhat open.

“As of now, I still tell people we’re not back together,” Jenelle revealed in the interview. “He has a lot to prove to me, and he has a lot to change about himself, and he knows that.”

As to why she decided to leave him, she reveals that she didn’t leave him because he did something to the kids back in October or at any earlier time.

“It had nothing to do with him intentionally doing something because he hates the kids or him hurting the kids. It had nothing to do with that,” Jenelle shared. “It had to do with me and David putting each other down as parents, calling [each other] names in front of the kids and cussing in front of the kids.”

She added, “I just want everyone to know [that] if me and David did reconcile things, it’s because of issues me and him had between ourselves.”

In other words, she’s open to the idea of working things out with him and getting back together with him.

Jenelle Evans’ fans don’t know what to believe anymore

Jenelle’s fans don’t know what to do with this information, as she had previously outlined abuse allegations against him. Many fans wonder why she would go back to a man who abused her.

Plus, she recently changed her story in regards to the abuse, claiming that David never abused their kids.

And while Jenelle may want to get back together, David doesn’t want to reconcile. In fact, on social media, he has revealed that he doesn’t mind his new lifestyle of being alone. He likes that he doesn’t have to answer to anyone.

He’s currently living in their old house, while Jenelle has a new apartment in Nashville.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.