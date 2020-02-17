Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has changed her story about David Eason abusing the kids despite filing documents

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans appears to be changing her story about those abuse allegations against her estranged husband, David Eason.

Jenelle has tried to open up about her life on Instagram and YouTube after fans asked her to share more after being fired from Teen Mom 2.

But it appears that the more Jenelle shares, the more questions surface.

Evans was accused of being back together with David last week after a photo of them surfaced at the bar.

But now, Jenelle is speaking out about her life, and she claims that David never abused the kids, even though her story hints of something else.

Remember, Jenelle had previously claimed that she feared for her life and the safety of her kids.

Jenelle Evans denies abuse allegations

On Instagram, Jenelle posted a video of her getting her makeup done. And while she may have wanted the focus to be on her makeup, her followers wanted to know other things.

“I had hoped that u finally were smart enough to make the right choice for ur kids but nope see ur right back to where u were back with someone I admitted abused kaiser someone needs to take that child away from you,” one follower replied to the photo.

Jenelle wrote back, denying that David ever abused their kids.

“No one has ever abused my kids,” Jenelle wrote in response to the abuse comment. “No one has ever ‘admitted’ to abuse. I’m sick of these comments. No one has ever abused my children and that’s why the CPS case was dropped to begin with.”

Back in November, Jenelle filed a restraining order against David. In those papers, she claims that David tormented Kaiser and that she feared for her life.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup writes that she gave details of 11 times since 2017 that David was supposedly physically or verbally abusive to her or the children living with them.

She asked the courts to put a restraining order in place, something that the courts did. She had the order in place for two months before voluntarily dropping it.

There’s something Jenelle Evans isn’t sharing with her fans

There is something Jenelle isn’t telling her followers. She can’t seem to figure out if David is a dangerous man, who put her life in possible danger, or a man who is a great husband and father.

Evans hasn’t told her followers what happened to make her decide to leave her husband back in October 2019. Suddenly, Jenelle had pulled the plug on her marriage, and she shared the news after she had moved away.

There are many unanswered questions, but it seems like Jenelle is being selective in what she puts out there to the world, leaving fans confused and worried.

