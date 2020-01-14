Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans drops restraining order against David Eason

Jenelle Evans has made a big decision in regard to her on-going divorce from David Eason. The former Teen Mom 2 star has reportedly decided to dismiss her restraining order against her child’s father.

The two were expected to be in court yesterday in Davidson County District, but the court meeting was canceled.

Radar Online reports that it was Jenelle who dropped the restraining order after she extended it once back in December and once in November.

“There was a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice filed by the petitioner on January 10,” the clerk revealed to the website.

Jenelle decided to get a restraining order that would protect herself, Jace, Kaiser, and the couple’s daughter Ensley because she feared for their safety. In the original restraining order, she revealed that David had weapons and she was concerned about what he would do with them.

Jenelle went missing for a few days but resurfaced in Nashville, Tennessee. She was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, so they could hang out with their son Kaiser. The two have started a co-parenting relationship, where they can finally put their son first.

Evans has revealed that she loves living in Nashville and she’s even got an apartment now. She doesn’t appear to have plans to move back to North Carolina. Instead, she’s focused on creating new opportunities for herself, including launching a brand new YouTube show.

Radar Online also reports that Jenelle supposedly ran out of money and the only way she could start making money again required her to leave David. She stopped filming Teen Mom 2 last year after MTV decided to cut ties with her when David shot and killed the family dog, Nugget.

On October 31, she announced that she had filed the necessary papers to move ahead with a divorce.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.