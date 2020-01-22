Jenelle Evans denies hanging out with David Eason and addresses pregnancy rumor all in one night

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has faced several rumors over the past couple of months and she has repeatedly asked her followers to not believe anything from the media.

Less than a week ago, she asked her followers to please only believe what comes straight from her.

Just going to throw this out there once again.. don’t believe what the media says about me. 💓 Thanks! — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 16, 2020

One of the reasons for the recent rumors has to do with David Eason. Jenelle suddenly dropped her restraining order against her estranged husband in early January and they were spotted together in Nashville with their daughter Ensley.

Immediately, people assumed they were back together, but she’s now addressing the issue on Twitter. They are not together. At the time of the story, people were concerned about her well-being and the kids involved.

But Jenelle also decided to address another rumor that had surfaced. On Instagram Stories, she shared a short video of herself, pushing out her stomach. Here, she denied being pregnant.

She did write, “but I’m working on it” and using the hashtag #pudge, hinting she’s working on getting in shape – not working on getting pregnant.

Evans didn’t reveal why she was suddenly facing pregnancy rumors to the point where she had to go on Instagram Stories and show off her tummy.

Just an hour earlier, Jenelle had posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram. It was part of a Tik Tok video of her dancing because her son Jace had challenged her to the #Renegade challenge.

Even though people can’t comment publicly on Instagram Stories, she may have gotten enough questions or comments about the video to spark her decision to address her body image on social media.

Other than spending time with her kids, Jenelle has been working on launching her own YouTube show.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.