Jenelle Evans spotted with David Eason after dropping restraining order, Teen Mom 2 fans worry about the kids

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was spotted with David Eason yesterday in Nashville. The two were seen walking down the street with their daughter Ensley.

This photo comes just days after Jenelle decided to drop the restraining order against her estranged husband.

It has been almost three months since Jenelle revealed that she had filed for divorce and asked for a restraining order as she feared for her life. Apparently, Jenelle wants David to see Ensley and vice versa, and she’s supposedly tired of going to court.

After the photo was shared by TMZ, her followers had interesting reactions, even though the reunion was not a romantic one.

First, people questioned why she would drop the restraining order if she truly feared for her life and that of her children. Second, just days after dropping the restraining order, she was spotted with David in Nashville.

One person guessed that everything she did was a publicity stunt.

Another person wrote that she would be angry if she learned that something happened to the children after Jenelle dropped the restraining order.

A third person guessed that the two of them would try to give it another shot, even though she seems to be sticking with the decision to divorce him.

Jenelle Evans filed for divorce back in late October after months of speculation that they were not happy. Back in April, David was accused of shooting and killing the family dog Nugget after it nipped at their daughter Ensley. His argument was that he would do anything to protect his family.

This action caused MTV to cut ties with Jenelle, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 the following month. Since then, she has not filmed for MTV since. This week, Jenelle revealed that she was pursuing her own YouTube show. She hasn’t provided many details about it other than her children will be involved.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.