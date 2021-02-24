Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Jenelle Evans tells Teen Mom 2 fans about ‘invasive spinal cord procedure’ after neck popping issue


Jenelle Evans during an episode of Teen Mom 2
Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shares details of ‘invasive spinal cord procedure’ that left her bedridden for two days. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans may no longer be a part of Teen Mom 2 but ever since she was removed from the franchise, she has continued to make headlines.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 back in 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog.

Since then, Jenelle has continued to cause drama which has often included calling out her former castmates and making accusations against them for treating her poorly.

Most recently, Jenelle has received attention after she revealed she was bedridden for two days.

Jenelle told fans she had an ‘invasive spinal cord procedure’ that was done as a result of a neck popping issue she was struggling with.

Jenelle shares details with fans

Jenelle shared details of the entire ordeal in her Instagram stories and told fans she had a procedure called a CT myelogram.

Jenelle described the procedure and said, “I know a lot of you are probably wondering, ‘Well a CT scan isn’t that bad with contrast. You just get it done. You walk out. You’re done.’ Yeah, that’s a normal CT scan. What I had done was a CT myelogram. So what they do is basically you get a spinal tap. You get an epidural. And they put the dye into your spinal cord.”

Jenelle Evans shares details of invasive spinal procedure she had done
Jenelle Evans shares details of invasive spinal procedure she had done. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

She continued, “And then it glows up and then they do x-rays and CT scans like boom, boom, boom, before the dye goes away. And then it shows the inside of your spinal cord. And that is why I got this done was to look more in-depth because yes, I have MRIs. Yes, I have CT scans. Basically, I have a neck popping issue, and we don’t know why.”

Jenelle said she needed to refrain from doing any extraneous activity for 24 hours and that she had to lay in bed completely flat.

She said, “Yeah that’s so there’s no spinal fluid leaking out of the incision site. So yeah, this is pretty invasive and now I’m bedridden for two days.”

Jenelle recovers at home

Jenelle is now recovering at home.

In addition to sharing the details of the procedure, she also posed with flowers given to her by David and she shared her appreciation for him.

Jenelle Evans shows off flowers from David Eason following invasive procedure
Jenelle Evans shows off flowers from David Eason following invasive procedure. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Earlier in the day, David made a post on his own Instagram page to wish his wife well and asked everyone to keep her in their thoughts and prayers.

Jenelle has not revealed further details on the results of the procedure and the cause of her neck popping issue remains unknown.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.

